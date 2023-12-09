Australia will announce its strategy to slow immigration

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s government will outline a plan next week to reduce immigration, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“The new strategy we will announce will bring immigration back to sustainable levels,” he told reporters in Sydney on Saturday. “We need a migration system that enables Australia to get the skills we need, but make sure that system is working in the interests of all Australians.”

Australia’s aging population has increased demand for everything from housing to transport to eating out, adding to inflationary pressures but also helping the economy avoid recession. The central bank estimates population growth will peak at 2.5% in the third quarter of this year following a surge in post-Covid immigration.

Albanese said Treasury projections released in next week’s mid-year economic and fiscal update will show that migration will fall significantly in the coming year. He declined to specify specific targets.

Asked whether the government can bring net inflows back to pre-pandemic levels, he said the administration has done a lot of analysis of the problem.

“We believe that it is certainly not only possible, but desirable and necessary that we ensure that these levels are sustainable,” he said.

Albanese said a review of the immigration system showed it was “broken” and neglected. In October, the government said it wanted to tackle related fraud and exploitation, particularly the misuse of student visas. It is also making efforts to reduce long delays in the visa process.

Albanese reiterated that his government wants to ensure businesses can access the skills they need, saying the preferred approach is to train Australians first and then target foreign workers.

“It makes no sense for Australia to advocate keeping temporary migrants with temporary visas,” he said. “If we can get an engineer with the skills and give them a pathway to sustainability so they can contribute here in areas that we know have been lacking in skills for so long, that’s vital. “

