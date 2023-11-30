Australia tries again to tackle ‘future sectors’ crypto scams

An upcoming ‘scam code framework’ proposed by Australia’s Treasury Department looks to apply sector-specific codes and standards to other sectors including banking and cryptocurrency scams.

Treasury released a consultation paper, linking efforts to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), a regulator within Treasury, to fight scams through the annual Scam Awareness Week initiative. The paper revealed Australia’s plan to assign mandatory industry codes for each different type of scams.

The “Proposed Scam Code Framework” consultation paper, announced on 30 November by Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, aims to assign clear roles and responsibilities to government and private entities to tackle scams. Treasury explained, “This includes ensuring that key sectors of the scam ecosystem have measures in place to prevent, detect, disrupt and respond to scams, including sharing scam intelligence between sectors Is.”

Scam code framework proposed by Australian Treasury. Source: Treasury.gov.au

The framework proposes three broad categories to specify codes and standards, covering the sectors most targeted by scammers – banks, telecommunications providers and digital communications platforms. It also mentions the category of ‘future areas’, which will deal with cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and related trading platforms and marketplaces.

The Treasury highlighted that Australian consumers and businesses lost at least $3.1 billion to scams in 2022, an 80% increase from 2021. While the Australian government has recently launched several initiatives to address scams, existing uneven efforts have proven ineffective in preventing scams.

New mandatory industry codes will outline private sector responsibilities related to scam activity. Currently, the National Anti-Scam Center (NASC), led by the ACCC, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), and Specialist Support Services are working together to tackle scams in Australia. .

The Treasury will collect comments on the consultation until January 29, 2024.

