Australia to remove fee for foreigners buying existing homes

Foreign investment fees for purchases of established homes will triple, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in Sydney on Sunday. He said penalties for buyers from abroad leaving their properties vacant would be doubled, while application fees for investing in build-to-rent projects would be reduced.

Foreign people are only able to buy a home in Australia if they live in the country to work or study, and are required to sell if they do not become permanent residents. However, if they pay a fee equal to the initial application fee, they can keep the property vacant and unavailable for rent.

By adjusting both charges, the government will effectively require foreign owners to pay six times the current amount to keep an established home vacant, and is betting that will boost supply in the rental market.

“We will also encourage more rental properties to come on the market by making it more expensive for people to leave them vacant,” Chalmers said. “This is a win-win not only for the housing market, but also for the budget. “This helps us raise money to invest in other priorities, including housing.”

The adjustments are also designed to encourage foreign investors to buy into new housing developments.

Chalmers said the government will ensure that foreign investment application fees for build-to-rent projects are at the lowest commercial level – regardless of the type of land involved – and they will be implemented from December 14.

“We welcome foreign investment because it plays an important role in our country’s economic success,” Chalmers said. “These adjustments are about ensuring that foreign investment aligns with the government’s agenda to increase the supply of affordable housing in the country.”

