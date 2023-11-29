November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?


Australia has joined a growing number of countries trying to crack down on disposable e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

Australia has become the latest country to target vaping, announcing it will enforce a ban on the import of disposable single-use vapes from January 1, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

“We are taking the next step to end vaping. We are committed to protecting Australians, especially young people, from the harms of vaping and nicotine dependence,” Butler wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

He said all health ministers had agreed to implement a concrete response to vaping.

Smoking rates in Australia are low, with only one in ten adults considered a daily smoker. Yet the government said there has been a “significant increase” in the practice of vaping.

A government report says there are more smokers under the age of 35 than current smokers.

The report said about 14.5 percent of teens ages 14 to 17 were vaping.

Highest tax on cigarettes

Australia has the highest taxes on cigarettes in the world, with each pack costing around €30.

New Zealand has also been at the forefront of cracking down on tobacco, passing legislation last year that included a ban on smoking for the next generation. However, the country’s new government has said that they will cancel smoking ban,

The UK government recently announced plans to tackle vaping, with plans to ban flavours, regulate sales display and packaging, as well as a consultation to ban the sale of disposable vapes.

According to the report by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), about 11.6 percent of children aged 11 to 17 in the UK will try an e-cigarette once or twice in 2023.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne recently announced plans to ban “puffs,” or disposable e-cigarettes.

The European Union has so far banned flavored heated tobacco products, which are not similar to e-cigarettes.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Second-hand shopping is a billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

Second-hand shopping is a $1 billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

November 29, 2023
Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

Second-hand shopping is a billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

Second-hand shopping is a $1 billion-plus business for Amazon in Europe

November 29, 2023
Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

Metacask and Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey unveil digitally connected bottles The Block

November 29, 2023
Charlie Munger, investment genius and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, dies at 99

Charlie Munger, investment genius and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, dies at 99

November 29, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Southern Georgia Black Chambers to host inaugural Black Business Gala

November 29, 2023

5 Best Weight Loss Drinks For Women In 30’s To Get Flat Belly Quickly – Jagran English

November 29, 2023
Solana is on the rise—you can earn more by playing these games – Decrypt

Solana is on the rise—you can earn more by playing these games – Decrypt

November 29, 2023