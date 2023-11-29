Australia has joined a growing number of countries trying to crack down on disposable e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

Australia has become the latest country to target vaping, announcing it will enforce a ban on the import of disposable single-use vapes from January 1, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

“We are taking the next step to end vaping. We are committed to protecting Australians, especially young people, from the harms of vaping and nicotine dependence,” Butler wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

He said all health ministers had agreed to implement a concrete response to vaping.

Smoking rates in Australia are low, with only one in ten adults considered a daily smoker. Yet the government said there has been a “significant increase” in the practice of vaping.

A government report says there are more smokers under the age of 35 than current smokers.

The report said about 14.5 percent of teens ages 14 to 17 were vaping.

Highest tax on cigarettes

Australia has the highest taxes on cigarettes in the world, with each pack costing around €30.

New Zealand has also been at the forefront of cracking down on tobacco, passing legislation last year that included a ban on smoking for the next generation. However, the country’s new government has said that they will cancel smoking ban,

The UK government recently announced plans to tackle vaping, with plans to ban flavours, regulate sales display and packaging, as well as a consultation to ban the sale of disposable vapes.

According to the report by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), about 11.6 percent of children aged 11 to 17 in the UK will try an e-cigarette once or twice in 2023.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne recently announced plans to ban “puffs,” or disposable e-cigarettes.

The European Union has so far banned flavored heated tobacco products, which are not similar to e-cigarettes.

Source