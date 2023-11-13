Australia struggles to resume port operations after cyber attack

(Bloomberg) — DP World Plc struggled to restore operations at its ports in Australia after a cyberattack forced widespread port closures, prompting government crisis meetings over the weekend and into the year-end holidays. Thousands of containers were left stranded before the season.

The government on Sunday said the disruptions at the country’s four largest ports are likely to continue for several days as DP World’s IT systems were cut off from the internet following a hack on Friday. The Australian Financial Review quoted a top company official as saying that DP World Australia had not received the ransom demand and did not know which organization was responsible.

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, is the latest victim in a series of devastating, high-profile cyber attacks globally this year. Last week, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. — the world’s largest lender by assets — was the victim of a ransomware attack that stopped some Treasury market trades from clearing and forced brokers to retry transactions. Was forced to.

As more ports are becoming automated and moving away from paper documentation, hackers are posing a growing problem for the region’s shipping network. Ransomware hackers install malware on their victims’ systems and hold them hostage until they receive payment. It was not immediately clear whether ransomware was behind the attack on DP World.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the serious threat that cyber attacks pose to our country and the critical infrastructure we all rely on,” Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill said on Sunday. He estimates that DP World handles about 40% of freight flows. In and out of Australia. “Managing cyber incidents like this is incredibly complex.”

Australia’s ports are vital to its economy, with 98% of its trade moving by sea, according to Ports Australia, a leading industry body. Everything Australians use on a daily basis – from computers to clothing and medicine – is imported – while the country is a major agriculture, energy and mining exporter.

Police are investigating the cyber attack. The Australian Financial Review quoted Nikolaj Noyce, who oversees its Oceania business, as saying that DP World was investigating through its servers to find out where the hackers might have been, what data they might have viewed or transferred. And whether they left any malicious software.

Noyes told the newspaper that it was likely that an alarm raised by the firm’s monitoring software had given it time to shut down its systems before the data was stolen or locked.

The disruption also comes at ports in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle as the company is embroiled in an ongoing strike by the Maritime Union of Australia over pay and better working conditions.

DP World said early Sunday it had made “significant progress” in re-establishing freight operations, as teams tested key systems that are critical to resuming normal operations and regular movement.

The company is collaborating with other ports and terminal operators to facilitate the flow of some cargo, and is working closely with the government and other stakeholders to identify and recover sensitive inbound cargo.

The government is assessing and developing “an understanding of the flow of impacts on Australia’s logistics system,” national cyber security coordinator Darren Goldie wrote on Twitter. Goldie formed a national coordination mechanism over the weekend to bring together government agencies and the maritime and logistics sectors. Of reaction to the incident.

Goldie said, “While I understand there is interest in determining who may be responsible for the cyber incident, our primary focus at this time is resolving the incident and supporting DP World in restoring their operations and cargo shipments. “is focused on restarting.”

“Various agencies and departments will work closely with DP World to ensure that government and industry stakeholders have the appropriate situational awareness needed to support the management of any disruption to Australia’s supply chains,” he said.

This is not the first time that hackers have targeted major ports. In July, Japan’s largest sea port was targeted by the notorious hacking gang Lockbit, a ransomware group with Russian ties that was also behind this week’s ICBC attack. A month ago, several Dutch ports, including Amsterdam and Groningen, suffered distributed-denial-of-service attacks, known as DDoS.

In 2021, a South African port and rail company suffered a ransomware attack, forcing it to declare force majeure at container terminals and switch to manual processing of cargo.

–With assistance from Karen Leigh and Sharon Kline.

