Australia Smart Home Market Size, Growth and Trends

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australia smart home market Value is assessed heavily US$2.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 8.7% As per the latest market report, in the forecast period of 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

The smart home market refers to the rapidly growing industry of networked and automated gadgets and systems within a home. These technologies aim to improve the convenience, safety, energy efficiency and overall well-being of homes. Devices such as smart thermostats, smart lighting, home security systems, smart appliances, and voice-controlled assistants are examples of smart home technology.

The growth of the smart home industry in Australia is due to a mix of technological improvements, customer demand, government support and public knowledge about the benefits of smart home technology.

The Australia smart home market has been analyzed, according to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats Based on market segments including home automation systems, smart security systems, energy management systems, smart home entertainment systems and geographies/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) , The report also provides Australia and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for Australia Smart Home market covers market size by various products/services/devices in terms of market value (US$/EUR million) and volume (units), demand assessment in key regions, customer sentiments, price points Is. Cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuations, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, the long-term sectors and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on the Australia Smart Home market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

Australia Smart Home Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on home automation systems, the smart home hub segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 10% by 2023-2030. This segment offers comfort, security, energy efficiency and convenience by allowing homeowners to control their smart devices.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$2.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$3.5 billion growth rate 8.7% dominant clause smart home hub major market mover high internet access

increasing consumer demand

rapid progress in technology Profile of companies Google

Amazon

Apple

SAMSUNG

arlo

ring

swan

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia smart home market include,

In 2021, Alarm.com created the first “touchless video doorbell” device to make home visits safer and reduce public health threats.

In 2020, the Sonos Arc is a premium smart soundbar that delivers immersive, cinema-quality sound to homes around the world.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of Australia smart home market include Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Arlo, Ring, and Swann, among others.

RationalState has fragmented Australia smart home Market based on home automation systems, smart security systems, energy management systems, smart home entertainment systems and region

Australia smart home market Home Automation Systems Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by smart thermostat smart lighting smart home hub

Australia smart home market Smart Security Systems Analysis by Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) smart locks smart cameras smart alarm

Australia smart home market Energy Management Systems Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by smart energy meter smart energy storage system smart energy management system

Australia smart home market Smart Home Entertainment Systems Analysis by Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) smart TV smart home theater smart home audio system

Australia smart home market Value (US$million), Volume (units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia smart home market Western Australia southern australia eastern australia Northern and Central Australia



Key questions answered in the smart home report:

What will be the market value of Australia smart home market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia smart home market?

What are the market drivers of Australia smart home market?

What are the key trends in the Australia smart home market?

Which is the leading region in Australia smart home market?

Who are the major companies operating in the Australia smart home market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the Australia smart home market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

