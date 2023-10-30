Australia September retail sales grew at fastest pace in 8 months

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian retail sales grew at the fastest pace in eight months in September, suggesting some resilience in consumer spending that would boost the case for an interest rate hike as soon as next week.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data on Monday showed nominal retail sales in September rose 0.9% from August, better than analysts’ expectations of a 0.3% rise and a revised 0.3% increase for August.

Sales of A$35.9 billion were up 2.0% from a year earlier, rising for the first time since August last year when annual gains topped nearly 20%.

Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the ABS, said a variety of factors influenced September’s results.

“A warmer-than-usual start to spring led to increased business at department stores, home goods and clothing retailers, with more spending on hardware, gardening and clothing items,” Dorber said.

He said the release of new iPhone models and the introduction of a government rebate program in Queensland to save on energy costs also helped boost spending on household goods.

The surprise rise in consumer spending lends credence to the view that the Reserve Bank of Australia could resume tightening by 25 basis points next week to 4.35%. If it happens, it will come after a break of four months.

Markets are leaning toward such an outcome after last week’s strong third-quarter inflation report. Futures are now expected to rise 61%, and all four major Australian banks also expect a rise next week.

“Sales have been resilient over the past few months due to higher interest rates and faster inflation,” said Sean Langeck, head of macroeconomic forecasting at Oxford Economics Australia.

Policymakers are also concerned that a continued surge in housing prices could provide some support to household consumption in the near future. Domain, a real estate website, predicts that the housing market will fully recover from the recent recession by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogg and Edwina Gibbs)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com