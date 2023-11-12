Australia says port operator cyber incident 'serious'

This illustration taken March 8, 2022 shows a broken Ethernet cable in front of binary code and the words “cybersecurity.” Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) – The Australian government on Sunday described a cybersecurity incident as “serious and ongoing” that forced port operator DP World Australia to suspend operations at ports in several states from Friday.

DP World Australia, which handles about half of the goods moving in and out of the country, said it was looking into potential data breaches as well as testing systems “critical to the resumption of normal operations and regular freight traffic.” Used to be.

The breach led to the halt in operations at container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle in Western Australia from Friday.

“The cyber incident in the DP world is serious and ongoing,” Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A DP World spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on when normal operations would resume. The company, part of Dubai’s state-owned DP World, is one of a handful of stevedore industry players in the country.

Australian Federal Police said they were investigating the incident, but declined to elaborate.

Late Saturday, Darren Goldie, the national cybersecurity coordinator appointed this year in response to several major data breaches, said the “disruption” was likely to last for several days and would impact the movement of goods. Country”.

In the Asia-Pacific region, DP World says it employs more than 7,000 people and has ports and terminals in 18 locations.

