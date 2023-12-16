Australia needs to focus on big IT challenges in 2024 to take advantage of the AI ​​moment

The continued growth of AI in 2024 will require IT to overcome significant challenges, including prioritizing competing projects, building a data culture, finding talent, and winning greater investment in innovation.

Australian organizations are widely expected to deploy more artificial intelligence use cases in 2024. It’s a trend IT research and consulting firm ADAPT says is dependent not only on the data held in organizations, but also on the data culture and digital mindset of the organization within which it resides. ,

Matt Boon, senior research director at ADAPT, said Australian research data shows that leaders want to create data-driven organizations to capitalize on technologies like AI, but they need to prioritize improving digital awareness and driving faster value from innovation. There is a need to work better together to provide.

Being data-driven and improving operations are priorities for 2024

ADAPT’s 2022 and 2023 research surveys show that “creating a data-driven organization” is consistently named in the top five business priorities held by Australian C-suite executives, including chief financial officers, chief information officers and chief data officers.

However, surveys of data leaders and chief data officers, particularly between 2020 and 2023, show that “inconsistent data culture across the organization” is the biggest barrier to creating a data-driven organization, which is less likely to lead to initiatives like capitalizing on AI. Will support organizations together.

Data must be part of the organizational culture from top to bottom

ADAPT’s Matt Boone said that rather than creating a data-driven organization where data is collected in disparate systems – sometimes with a lack of deep understanding of why or how – it was more important to “become data driven”, Making it part of the organization’s culture.

“How do we create the right culture within the business amongst our employees and leadership teams – to recognize the value of data and how it can help us make the right decisions at the right time for the right reasons, allowing us to drive results ‘Trying to get?’ Boone said.

Improving operational effectiveness is another priority for senior leaders

According to ADAPT’s research, “improving operational effectiveness” has been identified as another important priority. Boon said organizations need to work more efficiently, including leveraging technology, to overcome existing barriers. He said there was “no real end game” to it for IT leaders.

“We need to consider how technologies like AI will help improve the overall effectiveness and efficiency of our organization,” Boone said. “AI can help us reduce everyday life and improve operational effectiveness, freeing up time for people to focus on the value side of their role.”

Challenges include lots of competitive projects and talent wars

CIOs struggle to prioritize multiple projects

The number one challenge for CIOs heading into 2024 is the number of “competing business priorities” they face. In fact, ADAPT surveys in 2023 found that, of the top 10 priorities stated by CIOs, 50% of respondents rated them all as “important” or “very important.”

However, Boone said that many of the top priorities are “somewhat tied together” and would be better looked at collectively rather than individually. He asked: “For example, how can technologies like AI actually help us meet certain priorities collectively rather than individually?”

Boone said leaders need to work collectively within organizations to address these competing priorities.

“When we have a common purpose, we can accomplish a lot,” Boone said. “Competing business priorities show that we need to take a more general approach to what we are doing.”

Legacy technology still holding organizations back

Boone said legacy technology and technical debt continue to plague many organizations, making this a major challenge in 2024.

“Many organizations are still dealing with very complex environments and have major challenges with respect to legacy technology,” Boone said. “But it’s not just technology; It’s also the people – the legacy mentalities and the legacy processes.

“So we really need to focus on why we need change. For example, we may have always done things a certain way, but what actually causes a change in general?

Lack of skills makes it difficult to find talent

Data from ADAPT revealed that according to its HR survey, cybersecurity is the most in-demand IT skill, followed by data science and analytics.

“It’s one thing to have the tools to manage data, but we need people who can interpret it and understand what we need to do to make the right decisions,” Boone said.

As the “AI juggernaut” continues to move rapidly through its hype cycle, he said we can expect the shortage of AI and machine learning skills to accelerate.

“Those skills are going to be in demand outside of Australia as well, so it’s a very hot market indeed,” Boon said.

CIO urged to pursue incremental innovation and digital fitness

Adopt incremental innovation to demonstrate value

Nearly 60% of CIOs surveyed by ADAPT in the Australian market say they want to accelerate innovation in their organization to drive higher revenues over the next 12 to 24 months – measured as delivering new products and new services. Has been defined. But when asked how much of their budget was allocated to innovation, the same CIO said the number was only 6%.

“So we all want to accelerate innovation, but we only have 6% of our IT budget to allocate specifically to innovation,” Boone said.

Whenever IT requests investment to increase budgets, Boon said they should work hard to clearly define the linkage to business value in a very short time frame.

“How do we show the value of the investments we’re making at an incremental level?” Boone said.

Increase digital awareness and fitness at all levels

Data from ADAPT indicates Australian organizations are only 47% digitalised, a finding Boon said shows Australia is “not even half of where we need to be to be effectively digital.”

“If you look at infrastructure modernization, that’s also back down to about 50%,” Boone said.

Boon said this is partly a reflection of low digital awareness and digital fitness. For example, 43% of CIOs agree that their boards and leadership teams lack digital awareness, while only 48% consider their workforce digitally fit.

Digital awareness needs to be increased, Boon said, because there is a clear connection between it and the willingness to deploy new technologies. For example, 49% of organizations with high levels of digital fitness are deploying AI, while only 35% of organizations with low digital fitness levels are deploying AI.

Prepare to develop people in the organization

More than two-thirds (69%) of CIOs and CEOs indicated they are investing in upskilling and training employees in 2024, which focuses on people development in general. Boon said this includes looking for skills internally and building their capabilities, as well as external hires.

With leadership capabilities high on the development agenda, many organizations are looking for people who are able to lead digitally from the front.

“There’s a really big focus on how we can prepare our people to be prepared and physically survive these changes that are coming,” Boone said.

