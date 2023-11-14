Australia introduces capital gains tax for wrapped tokens

Source: Pixabay

The Australian Taxation Office has issued an update on its capital gains tax for crypto products, saying it also extends to tokens wrapped or token interactions with decentralized lending protocols.

The previous version of the capital gains tax stated that every time a digital asset, such as a non-fungible token (NFT), is sold, capital gains and losses must be reported. Now, the ATO has clarified that wrapped token or DeFi “lending and lending arrangements” are also subject to tax.

Essentially, whenever Australians transfer crypto assets to an address they do not control, the tax will go into effect.

In its update, the Australian Tax Authority also clarified various other taxable transactions within its jurisdiction. In addition to addresses that users do not control, transfers of cryptocurrency assets to an address that already has a balance will now be recognized as a taxable event.

“Capital moves to CGT [capital gains tax] The event is equal to the market value of the asset you received in exchange for transferring the crypto asset,” the ATO said.

The tax implications will depend on whether the individual reports capital gains or losses. A uniform approach to taxation of liquidity pool users, providers and participants in decentralized finance (DeFi) with respect to interest and rewards is being considered.

The act of wrapping and unwrapping the token will also trigger capital gains tax.

“When you wrap or unwind a crypto asset, you exchange one crypto asset for another, and a CGT event occurs,” the ATO explained.

The ATO’s move could be significant for Australian crypto enthusiasts given its impact on DeFi users. However, the update is still considered a non-binding tax office guidance that represents the ATO’s interpretation of the law, not a binding court decision or piece of legislation.

Chloe White, managing director of investment group Genesis Block and advisor to Blockchain Australia, posted on X shortly after the update was released, saying the ATO was violating the principle of technology neutrality. He said this breach would have a significant impact on the financial prospects of young Australians.

“It is time for the government to step up and right these mistakes made by the ATO, which has remained complicit despite the evidence,” he said. SaidGiven that crypto is not taxed in many countries in Europe, Asia, America, and the Middle East.

