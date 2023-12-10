Australia has one of the weakest tax systems for redistribution among industrialized countries – the Step 3 tax cut will make it even worse

One of the main purposes of government payments and taxes is to redistribute income, which is why higher income taxpayers have higher tax rates and payments are directed to lower income people.

Australia’s tax rates range from a minimum of zero cents to a maximum of 45 cents in the dollar, and payments including JobSeeker, the Age Pension and child benefit are limited to recipients whose income is below certain thresholds.

In this way, each country’s tax and transfer system cuts inequality, some more than others.

That’s why I was surprised when I used the latest data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to calculate how much.

The OECD measures inequality using what is known as the Gini coefficient. It is a number on a scale between zero and 1 where zero represents perfect equality (everyone receives the same income) and 1 represents perfect inequality (one person has all the income).

The higher the number, the greater the inequality.

Australia is far from the most equal of OECD countries – it’s 21st out of the 37 countries for which the OECD collects data, but what I’m really interested in is how well Australia’s tax and transfer system keeps things equal. What does it take to do?

And the answer is: surprisingly much lower than other OECD countries.

Australia’s system does little to reduce inequality

The graph below displays the number of points by which each country’s tax and transfer system reduces its Gini coefficient. The ranking indicates the extent to which the system equalizes income.

The OECD country whose system redistributes income most strongly is Finland, whose tax and transfer rules have reduced its Gini coefficient by 0.25 points.

The country with the weakest redistribution of income is Mexico, cutting inequality by only 0.02 points.

Australia is the 8th weakest country, having reduced inequality by only 0.12 points.

Apart from Mexico, among OECD members only Chile, Costa Rica, Korea, Switzerland, Turkey and Iceland do a worse job of redistributing income.

What’s really strange is that, before redistribution, Australia’s income distribution is quite good compared to other OECD countries – tenth best.

It’s not that Australia’s systems don’t reduce inequality, it’s that other countries’ systems do so more.

Among the OECD members that underperform Australia are four emerging economies: Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico and Turkey. Like most developing countries, they have low taxes, weak social protection and poor tax collection systems.

Indeed, in Chile and Mexico, taxes and transfers do almost nothing to reduce extreme inequality.

The other three countries below Australia – Iceland, Switzerland and South Korea – boast an unusually even distribution of market income. Each market is among the four most equal OECD countries by income, and each is significantly more equal than Australia.

Australia is ‘less developed’ when it comes to redistribution

This makes Australia’s weak redistributive system more typical of a low-income emerging economy than an advanced industrial democracy.

Even Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand do a better job of income redistribution than Australia.

This new data raises concerns about the impact of the planned Phase 3 tax cuts. Paying proportionately higher returns to higher earners than lower earners would further reduce the redistributive effect of Australia’s tax system.

It also highlights the consequences of Australia’s relatively weak payment programs, including JobSeeker, which is the second weakest in the OECD on one scale. It would be an exaggeration to say that we have room for improvement.

