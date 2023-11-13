Australia declares ‘nationally significant cyber incident’ after port attack

Asia in Brief Australia’s national cyber security coordinator has described the attack on logistics company DP World as a “nationally significant cyber incident”.

The attack took DP World’s technology offline at four Australian ports late last Friday. Facilities are closed at the time of writing.

The major logistics provider handles 40 per cent of containers coming into Australia’s ports – so although the incident has not stopped all goods moving in and out of the country, the impact is significant. Authorities have assured residents that vital supplies can be unloaded.

The nature of the outage has not been disclosed and the National Cyber ​​Security Coordinator has promised that restoring services is a priority, and the task will be assigned to another day.

DP World on Sunday gave advice The disruptions will likely last “days rather than weeks.”

Cloud software group left China

iCloud parent company Cloud Software Group has become the latest tech company to exit China.

According to wall street journalCloud Software Group told its customers and partners in an email that it will stop all new commercial transactions in China, including Hong Kong, on December 3, 2023 due to rising costs.

Maintenance and support will continue on existing contracts.

Other companies leaving China include Microsoft’s LinkedIn, Yahoo and Salesforce.

register Till 2023, Cloud Software Group was repeatedly asked for an interview, but without success.

Another top Chinese tech executive has been reported missing

Multiple sources including China’s Cailian Press and financial Times It is reported that the chairman and CEO of Chinese game streaming site DouYu.com has gone missing.

Chen Shaojie was last seen on August 14 at his firm’s second-quarter earnings call. According to footChen was taken away by Chinese authorities.

In May this year, DouYu was investigated by the Cybersecurity Administrator of China (CAC) for issues related to inappropriate content on the platform and was given one month to rectify the issues. The CAC has since continued its efforts to improve and clean up content deemed inappropriate on China’s Internet.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is also believed to have gone on a long unplanned leave, courtesy of Beijing. He went suspiciously silent in October 2020 after publicly giving some unsolicited advice on China’s financial regulatory systems. He has since reappeared – including at a school in March 2023 – but has mostly remained out of the public eye.

Cambodia deports Japanese scammers

On November 6, Cambodia deported five Japanese citizens previously detained for their involvement in online scams.

According to Japanese media, the group is believed to have conducted a phone scam campaign targeting Japanese residents.

“In the past, Cambodia has become a victimized country because foreigners always use Cambodia as a secret crime scene, which hurts Cambodia’s reputation on the international stage,” said Keo Vanathan, deputy director general of Cambodia’s Immigration Department. Expressed regret.

“At the same time, the Ministry of the Interior has issued a direct order to relevant bodies, especially the General Commissioner of the National Police and the Directorate General of Immigration, to cooperate in research to effectively curb all types of cross-border crimes.” He added.

Micron opens new DRAM factory in Taiwan

Micron opened a new DRAM facility in Taichung, Taiwan last week. The company told investors that the plant will mass produce HBM3E memory and other products.

The chip maker said the factory “plays a key role in expanding 1-beta process and HBM3E production capacity in Japan and Taiwan and mass production of 1-gamma process using EUV technology by 2025.”

Infosys and AWS sign EMEA agreement for cloud banks

India’s Infosys has signed a deal with AWS to bring cloud transformation to financial institutions.

“The three-year collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry specific solutions to financial organizations supported by joint investment in go-to-market and delivery capabilities in the EMEA region,” it explained in a canned statement.

Singtel’s net profit rises as Optus crashes

A day after Singtel subsidiary Optus experienced a chaotic and widespread outage across Australia, the parent company announced[PDF] 83 percent increase in half yearly net profit.

This growth was attributed to the merger of Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest fixed broadband provider, of which Singtel holds just over 30 percent.

In other news…

During the last week, registerAsia Bureau covered the news that China intends to create a reliable supply chain of humanoid robots within the next four years, which should not scare anyone.

Meanwhile the ongoing hostile relationship between the US and China has been challenged by technology experts, who allege it is causing more harm than good, especially with regard to open technologies like RISC-V.

Lawmakers in the United States, fearing that China and Russia could overtake China in the race to build quantum computers, have flagged their intention to spend billions on the problem to boost American research in the field.

For its part, China is buying up all the chip manufacturing equipment it can get its hands on before tighter regulations shut down its supply chain completely, giving Dutch maker ASML a short-term advantage.

Nvidia, king of the accelerator hill, has already adapted to the restrictive landscape and has specifically developed a crop of chips that skirt as close to legal as possible without going into the Middle Kingdom – because business is business. Is.

Less encouraging news for China is that its largest bank was hit by a ransomware attack, shutting down its financial services business for several days – which could have a serious impact on its partners and customers.

An overheating datacenter in Singapore disrupted millions of transactions for two banks whose operations were moderated after the cooling system failed and then the banks’ own disaster recovery plans failed – not bad for a country like this. It is not news that people are becoming increasingly dependent on digital transactions. Effects of climate change.

The Indian government eventually announced a crackdown on deepfakes and ordered social media platforms to remove such content within 36 hours of being reported, otherwise face sanctions.

