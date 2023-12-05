The new agreement will mean each country will be able to access the other’s military facilities and increase joint activities in the Pacific region.

France and Australia are to reset their bilateral ties after two years of ‘Cold War’ as Canberra reneges on a huge military contract to buy submarines from Paris after ‘backstabbing’ defense deal Was.

This week, the Foreign Minister catherine colonna And Penny Wong Signed a new agreement to share military bases and training facilities in the Pacific, clearly hoping to put the past few years behind and move forward.

“We are committed to enhancing our cooperation with partners in the region, including, of course, Australia, our number one partner in the region,” Colonna said.

Wong said Australia was keen to work closely with French forces, particularly in the Pacific.

speaking in National Press Club Ahead of their meeting, Colonna said the French government “has decided to move forward” following the failure of the submarine deal.

Relations between the two countries hit a low point after former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison angered Paris by blocking a AUD 90 billion (€55 billion) contract for a fleet of French-built submarines in 2021.

Morrison instead chose the nuclear-powered US model under the AUKUS partnership with the UK and US.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, then French Foreign Minister described this step As in “stabbing in the back”.

“Colonna’s visit to Australia is a clear signal that France has decided to close the book on a very poor diplomatic maneuver on the Australian side.” John FowlerA former Australian diplomat and co-founder of the daily global affairs newspaper ‘international conspiracy‘told Euronews.

“Of course, Australia is also very happy to move forward”.

Colonna described the outcome of the AUKUS agreement as not “pleasant”.

The move prompted France to temporarily recall its ambassador to Canberra infamous reaction French President Emmanuel Macron when asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him about the deal.

Macron replied, “I don’t think, I know.”

Fowler explains that France’s initial anger towards the Australian decision was due to “the shock and subsequent disbelief that France felt at being left out of the loop on the AUK partnership”.

Australia’s “clumsy diplomacy”, he said, gave France “a public target for their anger that perhaps could have been more accurately directed at Britain and the US.”

The AUKUS security partnership is now clearly here to stay, with Fowler explaining that France will try to work with AUKUS countries where it can afford to be “left on the outside looking in”.

“Bilateral tensions were a storm in a teacup… Of course, the change of government in Australia and the change of foreign minister in France also helped”.

While Fowler hopes there will be some “scar tissue” in the relationship, he doubts it will affect anything going forward.

bilateral roadmap

The new bilateral roadmap signed on Monday aims to improve ties in three areas: security and defence; climate action and resilience; and culture and education.

This comes as France seeks to establish a larger presence in the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s influence.

Beijing has recently stepped up military exercises in the strategically important Taiwan Strait and China’s coast guard has been accused of harassing Philippine fishing boats in the disputed waters.

Colonna called on China to exercise restraint in its actions in the South China Sea, saying “the world does not need a new crisis.”

Professor Steven L., an expert on global security at the University of Southern California. Lamy told Euronews that France is trying to ensure it has a voice in the “new great power competition phase” of global politics.

“It has lost influence in many parts of Africa where China, the US and Russia are battling for influence and access to vital resources, so where else could it go?”

Lamy explains that France has territory in the area and wants friends.

“With the UK leaving the EU, France is seeking to become the dominant global power within the EU as the EU seeks to increase its global influence”.

Last month Australia criticized Beijing for “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct at sea, saying one of its navy divers was injured by sonar pulses from a nearby Chinese warship.

“We’re certainly concerned about what happened with the Australian Navy a few days ago, as well as what happened with the Philippines a few weeks ago,” Colonna said.

The French foreign minister also said he was open to any resettlement requests from small South Pacific countries threatened by rising sea levels.

Colonna said France had watched with “great interest” last month when 280 Tuvaluans were offered the opportunity to come to Australia each year to escape rising seas and increased storm surges caused by climate change.

But he said he was not sure whether the French Pacific territories of French Polynesia and New Caledonia had the capacity to offer the same.

