Austin real estate economist says market is returning to normal, but affordability is still a ways off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As 2023 comes to a close, the Austin Board of Realtors offered its thoughts on the year ahead in the city’s housing market. ABOR economist Claire Losey spoke with KXAN about her 2023 review and predictions for 2024.

2023 in review

Losey said the past year in the Austin metro was a continuation of local trends that began in 2020 — rapid growth and development, as well as “unsustainable” growth in home prices.

“Over the past year and a half or so, as mortgage rates have moved higher, the initial wave of demand for home ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic has waned. We have seen the housing market, especially here in Austin, return to normal somewhat and reach a more sustainable level of home sales activity as well as price growth,” Losey said.

However, affordability is still an issue both in the city and nationally, with Losey calling the supply of such housing “constrained.”

“We know that any home buyer in the Austin MSA, typically needs an income of $90,000 to $100,000 to be able to enter the market for home ownership,” Losey said. “Finding a supply of affordable inventory at a price level compatible with that income is a different story.”

What will happen in 2024?

As for whether the sustainable trend will continue through 2024, it will depend on the interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.

“Housing is the most interest rate sensitive sector in the broader economy,” Losey said. “We probably achieved peak mortgage rates at the end of October, and mortgage rates should gradually continue to fall into the high 6% range, perhaps even into the mid-6% range, and thereby accelerate the growth of home ownership to some extent.” “Demand may get a boost, but I would generally anticipate that we will not see any significant changes in the housing market next year.”

Losi’s prediction is one of stability and a healthy market. A key metric for ABOR is how many months of demand can be met by the existing supply of homes on the market.

,[In] 2023, we typically hover between about three to four months of inventory in any given month. “Typically we expect about five to 5.5 months to be considered a healthy market in Austin,” Losey said. “I definitely see us hovering around healthy comparable levels of inventory in the Austin market.

However, this metric does not differentiate between affordable and non-affordable housing. In the Austin metro, only 10-15% of homes on the market are considered affordable (under $300,000).

“When we are talking about policy initiatives that aim to increase or facilitate the supply of new housing, implementation will take years to drive new home establishment. Right now we’re typically looking at between 18 and 24 months,” Losey said. “It will take some time for any kind of housing policy initiative to hit the market for new home supply.”

Source: www.kxan.com