Austin entrepreneur Blaine Anderson is making a splash with dating coaching business on ‘Shark Tank’

Anderson teaches men around the world how to deal with modern dating.

AUSTIN, Texas – Blaine Anderson pulls out a card from a wall full of photos of happy couples.

“This is Brady and Jenny and this is their wedding invitation,” Anderson said. “They were married last March.”

This is another successful couple getting married, thanks to Anderson. However, he is not particularly a matchmaker. His field is to train men around the world on how to deal with modern dating.

“They’re really worthy, genuine, wonderful people, but in this age of social media it’s hard to figure out how to stand out,” Anderson said.

Giving dating advice has always been a habit of Anderson’s.

Anderson said, “I would look at my friends’ dating apps, like people I knew were really amazing, and I’d look at their dating app and say, ‘This doesn’t reflect you well. doing.” “So, I’ll help them edit it and then they’ll get better results, and I said, ‘Okay, I’m quite good at this.’”

When she was starting her business in Austin in 2020, she started reaching out to men on dating apps to find clients.

“I was like, you know, ‘Where do I find potential clients besides my friends?’ And so I thought, ‘Okay, where are lonely people hanging out?’ Okay, on dating apps,” Anderson said.

Blaine started his business dating with those eight clients he met through dating apps. Now she uses her millions of views on Instagram and TikTok videos to reach more potential customers.

But she doesn’t just post on social media. She has turned her advice into a full-scale business model selling courses on texting and online dating, master classes as well as one-on-one coaching sessions.

“How to better understand women and know what they’re looking for, recognize what you bring to the table and make sure women are able to see those things,” Anderson said.

Anderson said some men need more help because dating isn’t what it used to be.

“I think the advent of social media and texting has made things harder in terms of dating because you didn’t have to think about those things before,” Anderson said. “You always met people in person. You always called them on their landlines…Now you’re expected to communicate in writing and get to know people on social media through Snapchat, which is everyone’s It’s not good for you.”

Recently, the success of his company landed him a spot on Season 15, Episode 3 of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” In the episode, Anderson said her total sales since starting in mid-2020 are $2.2 million. She went into the tank wanting to make a deal with Shark Mark Cuban and walked away with just that.

“I think he’s a great role model for the kind of men I work with,” Anderson said. “He has it all, you know? “He’s married, he has a family, he has a successful business.”

Now with her new mentor, she plans to continue changing the lives of more men.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than having a partner in someone’s life that you can share it with, and so helping people find that and achieve that really means a lot to me,” Anderson said.

You can check out Dating By Blaine’s services and courses on their website.

