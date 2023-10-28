Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber brought 1960s New York to modern Los Angeles with their fashionable Halloween couple costumes this year. elvis The actor and his model girlfriend attended the annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday alongside renowned artist Andy Warhol and Factory superstar Edie Sedgwick.

In photos taken at the event, Butler can be seen in a silver wig, sunglasses and an all-black ensemble consisting of a turtleneck, leather jacket and jeans. And, ever the artist, he carried a camera with him throughout the evening, taking pictures.

Gerber totally leaned into Sedgwick’s It Girl vibe, wearing a shaggy pixie-cut wig — with a cigarette tucked behind her ear — as well as a fluffy coat, a black turtleneck tank top and a pair of black tights.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber dressed as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick for Halloween

But Kaia wasn’t the only Gerber celebrating. Her father, Rande Gerber, who co-founded the famous tequila brand with actors George Clooney and Mike Meldman, was also in attendance with his supermodel wife Cindy Crawford. And, suffice it to say, the couple’s Halloween costumes were nothing short of epic stimulating,

taking inspiration from greaseGerber was dressed as affable T-Bird Danny Zucco, while Crawford went as Danny’s girlfriend, Sandy Olson, rocking the pair’s all-black look from the end of the 1978 film musical.

With her hair dyed black by John Travolta, Gerber looked cool and casual in Danny’s signature leather jacket and skinny jeans, and Crawford wore Olivia Newton-John’s unforgettable black jumpsuit and heels.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford as ‘Grease’ couple Danny and Sandy

Butler and the Gerbers were some of the celebrities who made their Halloween weekend debut at the event. Justin Bieber, Edward Norton, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet and others also came to celebrate.

Want more movie news? sign up for Entertainment Weeklyfree newsletter from To get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, movie reviews and more.

Related Content:

Source