Aussuper said to reject Brookfield’s proposal on Origin deal

(Bloomberg) — Origin Energy Ltd.’s largest shareholder has ruled out further talks over a A$19.4 billion ($12.6 billion) takeover plan with private equity firms Brookfield Asset Management and EIG Global Energy Partners.

AustralianSuper maintained its commitment to cancel the deal over the weekend, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The $300 billion Australian pension fund has no interest in participating in the take-private at the current price as a co-investor and may make further statements in the coming week reiterating its opposition to the deal, one of the people said. Is.

Cautioned people that nothing can stop the camps from resuming talks and a solution can still be found.

Representatives of Brookfield Consortium and Ausuper declined to comment when contacted.

The failed proposals underline the deep chill in relations between the two megafunds, and set both sides ready for a strong and public campaign over the attempted takeover of Australia’s largest energy provider.

The consortium had sought fresh talks with the pension giant in a last-ditch effort to save its take-private plan, Bloomberg News reported. Backup options include weighing a seat for the fund as a member of the tech private consortium, as well as reviving the transaction in new form as an off-market takeover offer, subject to a shareholder approval on Nov. 23. Should vote for.

Brookfield Group on Thursday attempted to wrap up its 12-month-old quest by raising its binding “best and final” bid to about A$1.2 billion.

But AustralianSuper – the country’s largest pension fund and the company’s largest shareholder – cited Target’s green ambitions as a compelling reason for the higher price, deeming it “significantly lower than our estimate of Origin’s long-term value”.

