Aurori's USDC pool depletes on Arbitrum's DEX Camelot

Solana-based gaming ecosystem Aury was reportedly breached on December 17, resulting in a nearly 80% drop in liquidity of the AURY-USDC pool on decentralized exchange (DEX) Carmelot.

According to unconfirmed reports on .

Cointelegraph reached out to Aurori’s team, but has not yet received a response.

AURY-USDC pool liquidity on Camelot V3. Source: Camelot

Syncspace acts as a bridge to Aurori, allowing users to switch items between on-chain and off-chain with a single transaction. This enables assets earned in games that were initially off-chain to be transferred to the blockchain when the user chooses to desync them.

In a blog post introducing the feature in October 2022, Aurori’s team deemed a cross-syncspace hack impossible because the technology requires signatures to sync/desync assets.

In a thread on X, Aurori’s team member Tim Explained Tokens belonging to the team were stolen and immediately sold. “We are buying back the tokens as we investigate what happened,” he said, adding that a postmortem will be released once the audit is completed.

At the time of writing AURY is trading at $1.23, down 11% in the last 24 hours. The attack dropped the price of the token to $1.13. One user wrote, “Exploiter opened the charts, lower buyers 5xed in 45 million and now the entire pool is screwed with very little liquidity.”

The weekend was marked by other security incidents impacting the crypto industry. On December 16, trading platform NFT Trade experienced an exploit in two of its older smart contracts, allowing approximately $3 million worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be stolen. Most of the tokens were returned after a 10% reward was paid to the attacker.

magazine: NFT creator: Pudgy Penguin GIF hits top 10B views, CEO eyes Disney, Hello Kitty

Source: cointelegraph.com