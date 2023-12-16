Auroras this weekend follow the strongest solar flare in years

Topshot – A person sees the northern lights (Aurora Borealis) in Unstad on March 3, 2018 , [+] The Arctic Circle in northern Norway. (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Minor to moderate geomagnetic storms are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, which could cause the aurora borealis to be visible as far south as the northern tier of adjacent U.S. states, including New England.

These storms are associated with an increase in activity near the Sun’s surface this week, including the current 11-year solar cycle and the most powerful solar flare in years.

It was an X2.8 category flame that erupted on Thursday, but the sun has been continuously showering weak flames since Wednesday. Flares are explosions that send charged particles flying across the solar system at the speed of light. When these energetic particles reach Earth they can cause radio blackouts for sailors and some pilots and GPS systems, but are otherwise generally harmless.

Auroral displays are not actually a direct effect of flares, but rather an effect of something called a coronal mass ejection (CME) that often accompanies flares. CMEs propel charged plasma outward and when the CME hits Earth’s magnetosphere, the effect is most visible near the poles in the form of aurora borealis in the north and aurora australis in the south. The larger or more energetic the CME effect, the farther from the poles (i.e. closer to the equator) the light show may appear.

Space weather watchers have spotted at least three CMEs associated with the Sun’s glowing activity this week. While particles from flares reach Earth in less than ten minutes, plasma from CMEs moves much more slowly, taking days to reach us.

According to Spaceweather.com astronomer Dr. Tony Phillips, three CMEs are expected to make a direct hit on Earth at around the same time on Saturday. The impact should occur just before sunset on the east coast of North America, but these forecasts are not always accurate and the resulting geomagnetic storm could last for some time, so it’s worth watching the skies on Saturday evening.

The official NOAA forecast calls for moderate storms, but there is also the possibility of stronger storms, which could cause auroras to be visible as far south. Northern Borealis was observed in Arizona and New Mexico due to severe storms earlier this year.

If the aurora doesn’t materialize in your location this weekend or cloudy weather obscures your view, don’t worry. This is probably just the beginning. Thursday’s flare is the most intense so far in the solar cycle and is expected to peak in the next year or two.