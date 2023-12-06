Aurora: Startling new photos as solar storm continues to intensify across the globe

“Aurora Island” – Cat Lawman cat lawman

We’ve all seen the incredible images of auroras around the world that seem to be raging at the moment.

So it is with impeccable timing that travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has revealed the winners of its sixth annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest.

This will be one of the most dramatic aurora photography competitions ever, with beautiful images of red, purple and yellow auroras as well as the usual green ones captured from around the world.

magnetic activity

It all depends on the Sun’s magnetic activity, which is predicted to reach solar maximum in 2024. A symptom of the Sun’s most active period for a decade – when camera sensors were much less sensitive – is sometimes dramatic displays of northern and southern lights, and in more southern locations than usual.

This year’s list features images taken by 25 photographers of 13 different nationalities in countries around the world, including Wales, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Russia, Australia and New Zealand.

Before you turn red with envy, consider this: These images – especially the one displayed here – were taken mostly by photographers with expensive gear who were on a mission to capture the auroras. Some people may have waited a lifetime—but that doesn’t mean you missed out.

Northern Exposure

Much of the aurora you see here looks colorful and vibrant, but fainter views to the naked eye – especially those visible farther south than usual – are generally only seen by camera. Photographers use long exposures, sometimes up to 20 seconds, which greatly exaggerates what was actually seen.

If you really want to see the aurora with your naked eyes the best plan is to head north to the Arctic Circle, where at about 65 degrees north you’ll get more reliable, brighter and more intense displays from areas including Alaska, northern Canada, Iceland, Will meet. , Norway, Sweden and Finland.

So sit back, relieve yourself of envy and check out these artistic images of the northern lights that look best in some unusual locations:

‘Red Alert’ – William Preit (Dolomites, Italy)

“Red Alert” – William Preit William Preit

‘Aurora Explosion’ – Jason Perry (Tasmania, Australia)

“Aurora Burst” – Jason Perry jason perry

‘Baker’s Oven Aurora Australis’ – Josh Beams (Baker’s Oven, Australia)

“Baker’s Oven Aurora Australia” – Josh Beams josh beams

,Beauty of the North’-Elena Ermolina‘ (Kola Peninsula, Russia)

“The Beauty of the North” – Elena Ermolina Elena Ermolina

‘The Red Flame’ – Laura Oppelt (Wadden Sea National Park, Germany,

“The Red Flame” – Laura Oppelt Laura Opelt

‘Island of Aurora’ – Kat Lawman (Wales, UK)

“Aurora Island” – Cat Lawman cat lawman

‘Echant’ – Paul Wilson (Canterbury, New Zealand)

“Echant” – Paul Wilson Paul Wilson

‘Fleeting Moments on Ice’ – Marybeth Kizenski (Alaska, US)

“Fleeting Moments on Ice” – Marybeth Kizenski marybeth kiczynski

‘Gatkletur Northern Lights’ – Stefano Pellegrini (Gatkletur, Iceland)

“Gatclatur Northern Lights” – Stefano Pellegrini Stefano Pellegrini

‘Lady in Pink’ – Kenneth LeRose (Death Valley, US)

“Lady in Pink” – Kenneth LeRose KRL Photo/Kenneth LeRose

‘March Michigan Nights’-Justin Miller (Glen Arbor, Michigan,

“March Michigan Nights” – Justin Miller Justin Miller

‘The Arctic Dance’ – Vincent Beaudez (Tromsø, Norway)

“Arctic Dance” – Vincent Beaudez Vincent Beaudez

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.