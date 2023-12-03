Aurora seen in strongest displays around the world in 20 years

Aurora australis over the waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch, New Zealand , [+] Zeeland, on December 1, 2023. (Photo by Sanka Widanagama/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

A series of three geomagnetic storms last week led to the southernmost aurora display in the Northern Hemisphere for 20 years on December 1 and 2.

According to The Japan Times, a reddish aurora was seen with the naked eye over Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands, the first time the phenomenon was visible to the naked eye since October 2003.

Last Tuesday, solar physicists predicted that huge displays were coming after three separate coronal mass ejections on the Sun caused by solar flares.

A CME is a cloud of magnetic fields and charged particles from the Sun that flow through space at speeds of up to 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) per second.

All three CMEs occurred in the “Earth strike zone” and a rare “halo CME” saw streams of charged particles moving toward Earth. Although CMEs take a few days to reach Earth from the Sun in the form of a solar wind, when they arrive the charged particles accelerate along the field lines of Earth’s magnetic field, causing oxygen and nitrogen to turn green and red. Are.

The result is a geomagnetic storm, in which the more powerful the solar wind, the more intense the displays – and the farther south they are.

Typically, the aurora occur in an oval around the Arctic and Antarctic circles. Yet, when solar activity is intense – as it is now – they move closer to the equator.

As well as the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) being seen in midwestern US states, the UK and Japan as far as Scotland and Wales, the Southern Lights (Aurora Australis) were seen in New Zealand, Tasmania and southern Australia.

However, the most intense exposures were still reserved for places around the Arctic Circle, such as Alaska, Northern Canada, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

The solar wind – a stream of electrons, protons and helium nuclei – is called “space weather” and is generated by coronal holes on the Sun, dark regions of low-density plasma in the Sun’s corona, its hot outer atmosphere.

The Sun is currently near the peak of Solar Cycle 25, proving to be much stronger than in the previous cycle. One solar cycle lasts about 11 years.

The SWPC recently published an update to its predictions for the current solar cycle, pointing to the height of the Sun’s activity – called solar maximum – occurring between January and October 2024.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.