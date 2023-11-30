Aurora Mobile announces plans to implement ADS ratio change

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced it plans to change the proportion of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) to its Class A ordinary shares (“ADS Ratio Change”), par value US$0.0001 per share, from three (3) ADSs to two (2 ) represents Class A ordinary shares representing three (3) ADSs representing forty (40) Class A ordinary shares exercisable on or about December 6, 2023, US Eastern Time (the “Effective Date”). Are effective around.

The effect of the ADS ratio change will be similar to a one-twenty reverse ADS split for Aurora Mobile’s ADS holders. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on the underlying Class A ordinary shares of Aurora Mobile, and no Class A Ordinary Shares will be issued or canceled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. On the Effective Date, ADS holders must surrender and exchange each twenty (20) ADSs held for one (1) new ADS. The Bank of New York Mellon will arrange for the exchange to act as the depositary bank for the Company’s ADS program. Aurora Mobile’s ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “JG”.

No partial new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS ratio change. Instead, the fractional rights of the new ADSs will be deposited and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS rights (after deducting fees, taxes and expenses, where applicable) will be distributed among the applicable ADSs. Holders by depository bank.

As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionately, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price following the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than twenty times the prior ADS trading price. Change.

About Arora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its establishment, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has become a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing enhancements, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as cloud messaging and cloud marketing, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing, to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interactions. Technology solutions have also been developed. Help digital transformation of enterprises.

Please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/ for more information.

safe harbor statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future.” “Intent,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confidence” and similar statements. Among other things, this announcement contains forward-looking statements in the business outlook and management quotes, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to new ad-driven SaaS business models; its ability to maintain or grow its brand; competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to access mobile data in the future; laws and regulations related to data privacy and security; General economic and business conditions globally and in China and the assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information about these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

