Aurora could shine over US this weekend after Earth-strike zone event

Aurora borealis in Northumberland on the north east coast of England on November 5, 2023. (Photo) , [+] By Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

The northern lights – also known as the Aurora Borealis – may be visible across North American states on Thursday, November 9 following an increase in magnetic activity on the Sun.

The stunning display was correctly predicted last Sunday, when a strong geomagnetic storm produced auroras in the night sky for much of North American states and Europe. Aurora seen as far south as Greece Italy,

According to SpaceWeather.com, the upcoming geomagnetic storm won’t be as strong as last weekend’s G3-class event, but it could still generate G2 level activity.

The website said this could be enough to make the aurora visible across North American states from New York to Washington.

This could also mean the second scientific rocket launch by NASA in Alaska.

saturday night lights

The claim is based on space weather models produced independently by both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. The former Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a three-day forecast calling for a G1 magnetic storm from 15:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. EST) on Saturday and a G2 magnetic storm from 18:00-03:00 UTC (13:00 p.m. EST). predicts a storm. 00-10:00 PM EST). A G1 is predicted to last until -6:00 UTC (01:00 AM EST).

So anyone in North American states is likely to see the aurora from darkness in the northern sky during midnight.

charged particles

The cause is another coronal mass ejection, a cloud of magnetic fields and charged particles from the Sun that stream into space at speeds of up to 1,900 miles (3,000 kilometers) per second. The important thing is that it is moving towards Earth.

Aurora displays are caused by events that super-charge the solar wind, which is a flow of charged particles from the Sun. As the particles hit the Earth’s magnetic field, they accelerate toward its magnetic field lines. They form an oval of green and red around our planet’s poles.

extended oval

When solar activity is high – as it is now – that oval expands. It is common to see auroras at about 65°–70° north latitude above the Arctic Circle in areas such as Alaska, northern Canada, Iceland, Lapland (northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland), and northern Russia.

When solar activity is high – as it is now – that oval expands, and aurorae become visible at lower latitudes.

The Sun is currently near the peak of its current solar cycle, which is much stronger than in previous solar cycles. One solar cycle lasts about 11 years. The SWPC recently published an update to its predictions for the current solar cycle, pointing to the height of the Sun’s activity – called solar maximum – occurring between January and October 2024.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.