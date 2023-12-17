Aurora Cannabis: Bulls vs. Bears

hemp farmer inspects leaves

aurora cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shareholders are in for a wild ride, and there could be more to come. Over the past six months, the stock rose more than 60%, but declined and lost only 18% during this period.

Now, the question is whether investors should expect another rocket flight, another crash, or something else. Let’s hear one argument from the bulls and one argument from the bears to settle this issue.

what are the bulls saying

After years of fighting against its operational inefficiencies amid the collapse of the Canadian marijuana market, bulls are right to argue that Aurora’s worst times are almost certainly in the past. In its fiscal second quarter of 2024 ending September 30, it reported positive operating income of approximately 2 million Canadian dollars ($1.5 million) after recording CA$63 million in sales. Before Q2, the last time it had positive operating income was in 2016.

Management quickly pointed to the fact that the company’s progress in reducing its expenses has been immense, claiming annual cost savings amounting to CA$400 million over the past three years. It’s true that much of the cost reduction was achieved by downsizing and selling off its marijuana production facilities, but these can be slowly scaled back if necessary.

An additional CA$40 million is in the bank for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year. If this happens, it would create conditions for Aurora to continue being profitable. The company aims to start generating free cash flow (FCF), or what is left over from cash flow after business investments and capital expenditures, before the end of 2024, which looks realistic. And in case it’s not obvious, the move from burning cash to generating cash is bullish for share prices.

The bull thesis also points to cheap valuation of Aurora shares. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio is a very low 0.6. At such a low valuation multiple, it is quite likely that the market is not valuing its assets fairly. For an extremely unprofitable business that is wasting money, the valuation would fit like a glove, but it no longer accurately describes Aurora. Bulls hope that the market will eventually take notice and update their view, pushing stock prices higher in the process.

bears deserve to be heard

Bears do not need to dispute any elements of the bull thesis to make their case. Instead, they need only point to the fact that Aurora’s quarterly revenue has grown only 15% over the past five years. Over the same period, its shares fell more than 99%.

For bears, the idea of ​​this company becoming profitable and throwing away cash is not a compelling reason to invest. Realizing that cost savings and operational efficiencies are no substitute for strong top-line growth, he doesn’t have to. Nor is there any reason to believe that change will come. On average, Wall Street analysts expect Aurora’s annual revenue to grow less than 10% in the 2025 fiscal year. With the Canadian marijuana market still sluggish, even achieving this much growth may be a struggle.

Another important issue is the lack of proven competitive advantage. With no way to maintain its market share in the face of competition, there is nothing to stop another player from undercutting its price, triggering a race to the bottom that is sure to reduce margins. Not necessarily any public cannabis business will be able to do this, but it’s still an argument for investing elsewhere.

Ultimately, in the eyes of the bears, Aurora’s discounted valuation is a sign that its shares are not worth buying rather than an opportunity to buy cheap.

who is right?

At the moment, the recession case is more compelling, although this may change in the coming quarters. If you’re looking for a growth stock, this isn’t it, at least not until it can demonstrate that it actually grew its sales at a faster-than-average pace rather than a slower-than-average pace. Could. It is also not a good option for bargain investors as there are less risky stocks out there for slightly higher valuations.

However, there is a solid chance that Aurora will make a turnaround over the next 18 months in which it will gradually grow once it becomes sustainably profitable. Under those conditions, the extremely cheap valuation of its shares will likely be temporary. But still, chances are good that a specific blue chip stock will grow fast and be a better investment, despite its shares being expensive.

