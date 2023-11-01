DALLAS, TX, November 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire – Auri Inc. (OTC Pink: AURI) (“AURI”) (the “Company”) is proud to announce Q4 dividend and holiday gifts for SUTI, BDGR, PBHG, and PRPM, as well as AURI stockholders of record. An additional dividend.

The Company believes that the issuance of an additional digital token of AURI will serve as a better way for shareholders of our subsidiaries to act as one. We are also trying to ensure that shareholders of subsidiaries can participate with the digital assets of the parent company.

“Auri Inc. has been working on this process for a few years to lay the infrastructure for this next big step,” says CEO Jim Amendola. We are excited by the token’s progress with our majority-owned subsidiaries and their shareholders of record.

The company would like to emphasize that the process of distributing tokens is currently handled manually. We reserve enough tokens to distribute to holders. Instructions to claim the token will also be listed below:

Copy of driver’s license or passport A copy of your driver’s license or passport next to your face in the photo Brokerage statement showing you owned the stock through November 1, 2023 (you can black out the Social Security number and any other stock that doesn’t belong) 1 copy of utility bill with matching address

Please email [email protected] Information sought. If we need more information we can inquire further.

Shareholders can also join our Telegram channel

The dividend gifts and dates will be as follows:

The following gifts and dividends will be paid on November 1, 2023:

SUTI shareholders will receive 1 AURI token for every 50 SUTI shares held.

BDGR shareholders will receive 1 AURI token for every 200 shares they hold.

PRPM shareholders will receive 1 AURI token for every 100 shares they hold.

PBHG shareholders will receive 1 AURI token for every 100 shares they hold.

Shareholders should note that in any case of fractional shares we will round up to the nearest whole share.

december dividend date

December 1, 2023 The company plans to issue 1 AURI token for every 10 AURI shares.

The Company will provide delivery requirements at appropriate locations.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests span production, content development, audio/visual productions, intellectual property development and acquisitions as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, www.Auritoken.io, and has licensed its art inventory on nft/blackdracos.com. Management is based on experienced corporate executives, directors and consultants who are experienced in managing multimillion-dollar companies and mergers/acquisitions. The plan and concept of the company was developed based on the plan to acquire and develop high-end art and reproductions backed by the AURI Gold cryptocurrency, with a focus on AURI INC to become a publisher and licensor as well as an NFT developer. Was concentrating. Then, to sell and distribute the products worldwide, retaining duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis. The company and management believe they can build, maintain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. EVAP Inc. also has a “wholly owned subsidiary”: EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to help with one of the oil and gas industry’s biggest issues, “produced water.” The technology can take produced salt water and turn it into steam cleaner than most cities’ tap water by removing most metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements made in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” “Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statements that may predict, anticipate, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and include “anticipate”, “project”, “intend” , “forecast”, ” may include the words. Anticipate”, “plan”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “will”, “could” or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties , including risks related to the Company’s ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ from anticipated results and reported results should not be considered indicative of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things In addition, the Company’s limited operating history, limited financial resources and domestic or global economic conditions – including the activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions in the equity markets.

Press Contact Information:

[email protected]

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC Add: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

www.auritoken.io

Source: www.streetinsider.com