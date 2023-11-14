Aunt or uncle? You could claim an extra £3,600 on your state pension every year

Relative

For more than 40 years, the state pension system has included measures to protect the National Insurance (NI) records of parents who are not able to pay contributions because they are out of paid work while caring for their children. Are.

But what is less known is that since 2011, similar protections have been extended to grandparents, aunts and uncles, and other family members who have helped care for those same children.

And the great news is that even if it’s been years since you had these responsibilities, you can still lay claim to the time the system first launched.

The starting point for all this is the fact that when a parent claims Child Benefit it comes with a valuable extra feature – a “National Insurance Credit” which goes on the parent’s NI record.

Since 2010 this credit has been granted automatically for any full financial year in which you claimed child benefit for a child under 12. It is provided whether the parent is at work or not.

Where the parent claiming child benefit (usually the mother) is also going out to work, she can pay NI contributions and build up a year to her state pension through that route. Can do. This means that the NI credit that comes with child benefit is going “extra”.

This extra NI credit can be transferred to another person in the family who is helping to look after the child, provided they are themselves under state pension age for the full year.

However, keep in mind that the credit can only be transferred to a single family member, even if more than one person is involved in the care of the child.

Who can make a claim?

A parent who does not live with the child

grandparents, great-grandparents or great-grandparents

A brother, sister, half brother, half sister, half brother, half sister

aunt or uncle

You may also be eligible if you are the current or former husband, wife, partner or civil partner of someone on the list. or the son or daughter of the current or previous husband, wife, partner or civil partner of someone on the list

How do you claim ‘extra’ NI credit?

1. Gather key information: the full name, date of birth, address and NI number of the child’s parent or main carer.

2. The person caring for the child fills in an application form (you can find it here) and confirms that they have indeed looked after the child concerned.

3. Parents sign the form to say they are happy for NI credit to be transferred to another family member along with their child benefit.

4. Print the completed form (with signature) and send it to HMRC at the address given online.

One thing that makes it all easier is that there are no minimum hours of care required, and no additional documentary evidence is required.

Provided that the grandparents (or other family members) are happy to sign the form to confirm that they have helped care for the child and the child’s parents are also willing to sign the form, then simply This much is necessary.

In fact, the government is so keen to encourage people to take out this loan that it was possible to claim it during the Covid lockdown, even if care was being provided remotely – perhaps when parents were trying to do so. If you are there then the child can be made happy on video call. Get some work done.

The value of these credits can be very significant.

How much can you get?

Consider for example the case of a grandparent who has taken early retirement to care for the grandchildren while their mother goes out to work. And let’s assume that, as a result of taking early retirement, grandparents have fewer years than they need for a full state pension.

If grandparents look after a child for a year, they may get an extra year towards their state pension. In many cases this will be 1/35 of the full pension rate. At current rates – the full state pension is £203.85 a week – this will add just over £300 a year to his pension draw.

In the extreme case of someone who claims for every year from the 2011-12 tax year to 2022-23, this could be an extra 12 years of credit and an extra £3,600 or so per year on their state pension.

Grandparents sometimes worry that by claiming this credit they may somehow harm the state pension status of the child’s mother, but this is not the case.

The reason the NI credit is “extra” is because the mother herself is out at work, or paying NI contributions and making state pension records. This means that signing the credit cannot adversely affect his NI record.

‘high income’ trap

One problem that may arise is where the child’s parents have decided not to claim child benefit due to the impact of the “high income child benefit charge”.

This could happen if, for example, a couple has one person earning £60,000 or more per year and they have decided that one partner will receive child benefit only for the other to receive a tax bill of the same magnitude. It is not appropriate to claim.

The solution to this problem is for the mother to only claim NI credits, but not to pay cash benefits to the child. As long as he has done this – and there is a tick box on the child benefit form that specifically allows you to choose this option – then he is potentially free to transfer NI Credit to another member of the family.

Unfortunately, it is currently possible to push back this process by three months only if the parents have not made a claim at all.

The official name of these credits is the “Specified Adult Childcare Credit,” simply because you must “specify” who the adult is who cared for your child. You can find more information about how to make a claim on the gov.uk website here.

HMRC only accepts applications from 31 October after the financial year (so you can claim now for 2022-23).

This is because it is at this point that the parent’s NI records for the year should be finalized and it will then be clear that they have already had a year to earn their state pension (through paid work). is, and NI credit is now additional.

Due to the high level of interest in these credits, it may take several months for HMRC to process an application, but it is worth the wait. Ultimately this should result in a better NI record and a higher state pension at no cost to you or another family member.

recommended

How to get the maximum state pension (from the man who made the rules)

Read more

Have you successfully claimed additional state pension for child care? We want to hear from you, email: [email protected]

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com