Augmented reality, AI and robotics: discover Poland's 'Silicon Forest'

The wooded region of Podlaskie in northeastern Poland is proving fertile ground for technology and innovation. We talk to the companies and graduates at the heart of this unlikely tech hub.

The Podlaskie region of Poland is rich in natural beauty with abundant forests. But it now aspires to become a ‘Silicon One’ of sorts through its emerging technology and IT landscape.

Innovation is at the heart of Podlaski’s innovation and investment approach. It is trying to fertilize an ecosystem, which data shows already employs over 10,000 people in the IT sector, including over 4000 software developers.

The international Tenderhut Group has its roots in Podlaskie. One of its 15 companies, Holo4Labs, has developed advanced augmented reality technology to help scientists relieve themselves of manual, time-consuming tasks.

The company says its high-tech glasses can help cut up to three years off drug development.

“With new drugs, this drug takes 10 or 15 years to develop. This reduces the time by one, two or even three years,” explains Maciej Falkowski, head of product at Holo4Labs.

“I can focus completely on my work as a scientist, because I can see everything with my eyesight and navigate with voice commands, so I can work with my hands free. I can.”

“If we are talking about the future and what we want to do here too is that we are really working closely with all the universities. We’re trying to train new people, we’re trying to hire the best employees, and I see a lot of growth here as well,” said Robert Strzelecki, CEO of Tenderhut Group SA.

For the Medical University of Bialystok in the regional capital, the technology is at the center of research, focusing on things like artificial intelligence, and how it could help personalize future treatments.

Dr. Łukasz Szczerbinski, assistant professor at the Clinical Research Center of the Medical University of Białystok, told Focus, “There is a good environment for cooperation between academic and business partners such as universities, which helps to develop tools that really help patients. Will be taken to his bed.”

“The other thing we are fortunate to have is partners with vast experience, especially from the US or Germany,” he added.

Nurturing and retaining young talent

Photon is an interactive robot that helps introduce schoolchildren to technology, and is the brainchild of Podlaski graduates. It can see, hear and experience touch.

Designed and assembled in Podlaskie, Photon says 60,000 of its robots are now deployed in orbits across Europe and the US. And, as it grows, the start-up wants to stay true to its roots.

“I see a lot of regional growth in terms of new companies and technology coming into the area and I think it’s very helpful that we can grow together,” said Michael Gratz, CEO of Photon Education.

“For the future, we will definitely do some global and international expansion, but the core of the company will still be here.”

The technical and creative minds behind Photon graduated from Bialystok University of Technology. It is building a track record of graduate start-ups, helping to retain young minds in the field.

“We involve entrepreneurs,” said Marta Kosior-Kazberuk, a professor at the Bialystok University of Technology.

“Already at the recruitment stage, we show future candidates the possibilities of developing engineering careers in our field. During the studies, we collaborate with enterprises, organizing internships, study tours, lectures and classes by practitioners at our university. Let’s cooperate together.”

Podlaski is counting on skilled graduates to realize his high-tech vision. But the sector recognizes that having enough of these is one of the major challenges ahead.

Podlaskie graduates approximately 9,000 students each year – a young, skilled workforce that the region is counting on to realize its innovation and investment vision.

“We took several study trips abroad. We went to Silicon Valley, we went to Israel and several European countries,” said Mariusz Dąbrowski, director of the Marshal’s Office in Podlaskie Voivodeship.

We are trying to train as many people as possible, but still I feel it is not enough. So, this is the main challenge – I think, not only in this part of Poland but in the entire EU.”

Source: www.euronews.com