Augmented Humans: How Generative AI Could Be an Extension of Us

As a subset of larger language models (LLM), ChatGPT has become a sensation, connecting the worlds of media, pop culture, and the AI ​​research community. It’s a rare event that unites these diverse fields, but ChatGPT has done just that.

The rapid advent of this technology and remarkable “wow factor” gives rise to the usual sensationalist narrative: “It’s going to take over the world.” To me, this reaction underscores the urgency to integrate AI more widely and efficiently into our lives.

As John M. Culkin wrote in an article explaining the work of his friend, media theorist Marshall McLuhan, “We shape our devices, and then our devices shape us.” The importance of careful advancement is important, but like McLuhan, I see technology as an “extension of myself.”

a universe of data

One of the primary reasons why LLMs are so powerful is that they can learn from so much data. This type of deep learning architecture allows us to feed massive datasets to train models about the world they need to operate in.

Before LLM and Generative AI, processing such large amounts of data was unimaginable. Traditional models were limited by computational constraints and lacked the complexity to understand complex patterns. The advent of LLM has dramatically changed this landscape, opening new horizons in data analysis and interpretation and providing endless possibilities for innovation.

Now, with LLM, we have the possibility to explore dense datasets such as biosignals, which measure human body functions. We are on the verge of building models that not only understand natural language through text and images but also deeply understand the signals that make up our brains and consciousness.

I was dumb, but now I speak

For example, LLMs are emerging as powerful tools for mental health interventions, aiding recovery from trauma and PTSD and aiding challenges such as suicidal thoughts, depression and anxiety.

Real-world applications are growing rapidly. Woebot, an AI-powered mental health chatbot, has been used to provide immediate, cost-effective psychological support. Another notable example is Cass, an AI-powered mental health coach that personalizes interactions based on users’ emotions and needs, providing compassionate care.

Beyond therapy, LLMs are beginning to find their way into educational settings, helping students learn new skills. Duolingo’s conversational agents are providing personalized learning pathways that tailor content to the needs of each student.

These examples epitomize the profound impact that LLM can have in improving our lives by acting as a powerful extension of ourselves. They symbolize the technological advances that are reshaping mental health care, making it more accessible, personalized and effective.

our growing senses

The frontier of biosignals and generative AI is rich with possibilities. Imagine measuring massive amounts of EEG data to develop implants that stimulate the right cortices in the brain, restoring lost senses. Imagine external sensors, such as cameras and microphones, that interface with generative AI to recreate the essential EEG activity, allowing someone to “understand” those signals anew. The implications of such technology are profound, expanding our sensory capabilities and redefining what it means to experience the world.

Speculating further, we can build a baseline generative AI model similar to LLM to gain a deeper understanding of the brain. This insight can give rise to a scene of thought, a concept as dramatic as it is game-changing. The ability to visualize ideas could revolutionize medicine, communication, and artistic expression.

Advances in LLM and generative AI have brought us to a frontier where we can explain and simulate complex biological processes. By mapping and copying the brain’s neural patterns, we are not only inventing technology but leading a new era of human augmentation.

Responsibility by Design

While the prospect of blending biosignals with generative AI is thrilling, it is important to stop and consider the obstacles and ethical concerns that lie ahead.

The first challenge is technical. Biosignals such as EEG and PPG are complex and subtle, and the science of interpreting them is still emerging. Even as AI becomes more advanced, translating this raw data into meaningful and actionable insights remains a significant task.

The moral stakes are also high. As we move into the field of reading brain signals and potentially modifying them, questions about autonomy, consent, and the potential for abuse become increasingly pressing. Regulatory frameworks are not yet fully equipped to deal with the rapid development of this technology. Biased algorithms, unauthorized data use, and the potential for unintended psychological effects are challenges we must address thoughtfully.

Many experts, including myself, advocate “responsibility-by-design,” a nascent but important principle for ethically deploying AI-based solutions. This approach mandates that ethical considerations be woven into the design and development of technology from the beginning.

Responsibility-by-design requires responsible AI training for all stakeholders, equipping them with the tools to address potential concerns and create algorithms that respect human values. Adhering to ethical guidelines and scientific rigor, responsibility-by-design serves as a safeguard to ensure the advancement of this transformative technology is in the best interests of humanity while maintaining ethical integrity.

full extension of self

At the end of the day, generative AIs are built on artificial neural networks, which by design aim to mimic the biological neural networks in our brain. Thus, it is a complete extension of ourselves. Where our biology limits us, these systems can bridge the gap. Be it processing unfathomable amounts of data, aiding mental health care or opening new frontiers in brain-computer interfaces, generative AI stands as a symbol of human ingenuity and aspiration.

Journeys into the universe of data, the empowerment of voice and the expansion of our senses through AI paint a future full of possibilities. This is a future where technology is not an alien or foreign entity but an innate part of our existence.

As we continue to explore and harness the power of LLM and generative AI, we are not only shaping the tools but also allowing them to shape us, to lift us up. In adopting these technologies, we are taking confident steps toward a future where we will reclaim and redefine what it means to be human.

