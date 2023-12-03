Auditors tell Thames Water it could run out of money by April

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Thames Water’s parent company has been warned by its auditors that it could run out of money by April unless shareholders inject more cash into the debt-laden company.

In accounts signed in July and published on the Companies House website last week, PricewaterhouseCoopers said there was “material uncertainty” about whether the main company behind the water supplier could continue as a going concern.

The disclosure was made in the 2022-23 accounts of Kemble Water Holdings, the company at the top of Thames Water’s byzantine ownership structure.

PwC made its claim after finding that one of its subsidiaries had no solid arrangements in place to refinance a £190m loan.

Thames Water is expected to face more scrutiny over its debt levels when it releases its results on Tuesday and a possible investigation into whether it misled MPs earlier this year.

In June, it emerged that contingency plans for the collapse of Thames Water were being drawn up by the UK government amid fears that Britain’s largest water company would not be able to survive due to its huge debt.

Sir Robert Goodwill, chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee, said he was considering a fresh investigation after the Financial Times reported that Thames Water had originally sought new equity from its shareholders. The loan was presented as funding.

Thames Water’s chief financial officer Alistair Cochrane told MPs in July that its “incredibly supportive” shareholders had “already provided £500m of equity in March this year, which was fully taken up by the company”.

However, according to Kemble accounts, the investment came in the form of a £515m convertible loan, which reportedly charged 8% interest per annum.

The details shed light on the complex web of companies behind the water supplier. In early 2023, Kemble Water Holdings issued £515m of convertible loan notes to its shareholders, which converted into £500m after fees, and the money was distributed among various parts of the group before ultimately ending up with Thames Water Utilities Limited. “Cascaded” through – regulated company that provides water and sewerage services to approximately 15 million homes in London and the Thames Valley region.

Last week the Liberal Democrats called for a public inquiry into both Thames Water and Ofwat.

A spokesperson for Thames Water told the Guardian that the water supply business is ringfenced and supplies to customers will be unaffected by any changes taking place behind the scenes to the business structure.

“We are in a strong financial position and are extremely fortunate to have such supportive shareholders,” the spokesperson said. “Our shareholders have already invested £500m of equity in 2023. In addition, they have agreed to provide an additional £750m in new equity funding into AMP7. [the water industry asset management plan period running from 2020 to 2025],

“This further funding is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the preparation of a business plan that outlines a more focused transformation that delivers targeted performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years and supported by appropriate regulatory regimes. ,

Kemble Water Holdings declined to comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com