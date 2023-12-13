EU auditors have warned that a lack of production capacity and access to sufficient sustainable feedstock means policymakers should not rely too heavily on biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

A set of recent legislation has been designed to promote the use of low-carbon alternatives to petroleum, with biofuels expected to have a large share in the near term. In air travel alone, aircraft should fill their tanks with at least 6% ‘sustainable aviation fuel’ (SAF) by the end of the decade, rising progressively to 70% by the middle of the century.

But the European Court of Auditors (ECA) warned in a report published on Wednesday (13 December) that current biofuel production capacity cannot meet even one-tenth of the 2030 target of 2.76 million tonnes of oil equivalent, while the synthetic liquid Production of fuel produced using renewable electricity, called e-fuels, has yet to be scaled up and remains extremely expensive.

“There is no clear roadmap [for] How to boost production,” lead author Nikolaos Milionis said, briefing reporters ahead of publication. “Another issue is the availability of biomass to produce biofuel in large quantities for the region,” he said.

But the ECA report goes further, even questioning the green credentials of Europe’s current biofuel production, much of which is still made using food crops – a feedstock now limited to 2020 levels. and have been excluded from the new emissions reduction targets in air and maritime transport. But that accounts for the bulk of biofuels currently used for road and rail.

Current methods of assessing the climate benefits of such fuels do not adequately account for indirect land use change (ILUC), where, for example, forests may be razed to make way for crops such as soy or palm oil. That could increase net CO2 emissions, or the carbon footprint of shipping and distributing feedstock or biofuels produced outside Europe, the report said.

The Luxembourg-based budget watchdog, which calculated that the EU has invested €430 million in research and promotion of biofuels over the six years to 2020, asked the European Commission to draw up a long-term strategy next year addressing availability and sustainability. Called for. Biomass.

The European Commission said in a written response to the ECA that it would assess the state of play in biofuels development as it prepares proposals for a 2040 emissions reduction target that it must present within six months of the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement. Will have to do. Which was completed today at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

The EU executive also said it would finalize its review of the annex to the Renewable Energy Directive which determines which feedstocks are considered suitable for the production of advanced biofuels not based on food crops. An internal draft recently seen by Euronews shows that the Commission is considering adding damaged crops, plants grown on “seriously degraded” agricultural land, and so-called intermediate crops, as well as cyanobacteria that photosynthesize. By converting sunlight into energy.

Barbara Smailagic, a fuel policy expert at the NGO umbrella group Transport and Environment, agrees with the ECA’s assessment that EU policy to promote the uptake of biofuels is incompatible with the current and potential future supply of sustainable feedstocks.

“When you compare the demand created now with the sustainable feedstock we have, it doesn’t add up,” he said. Furthermore, Smailagic said it is unlikely that the imbalance can be corrected by a new biofuel strategy or by further lengthening the list of feedstock for advanced biofuels.

“There are not enough biofuels and it is not the right solution to decarbonize transportation,” he said. “They can be used in aviation to some extent, but e-fuels are the only long-term solution.”

