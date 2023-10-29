Auditor general criticizes Yukon government’s delay in submitting finance records

The Auditor General of Canada has informed the Chair of Yukon’s Public Accounts Committee that the territorial government has not yet submitted the final consolidated financial statements required for mandatory audit by the impending deadline.

In an Oct. 19 letter to committee chair and Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon, Auditor General Karen Hogan indicated those statements as of March 31 could not be audited by the Oct. 31 statutory deadline.

Hogan said this information was provided to his office “long ago” in previous years.

Hogan wrote, “Although we have dedicated the necessary audit resources to accelerate our work so that our audit can be finalized before the end of October, any adjustments or missing information in the financial statements that result from our work will be It will take additional time to complete.”

Hogan indicated the Yukon government is aware of the situation and is communicating with his team. If the audit is not completed by the deadline, Hogan’s office will provide Dixon with the reason and anticipated completion date, according to the letter.

Finance Minister Sandy Silver took responsibility and gave grounds for potentially violating the law in response to questions raised by Yukon Party MLA Peli-Nisutlin Stacey Hassard in the Legislative Assembly on October 25.

Silver attributed the delay to the complexities and magnitude of five new public sector accounting standards that affect “the presentation and values ​​of the government’s financial statements.”

“This is not the first time this has happened in Yukon history,” he said.

“The Department of Finance is working diligently with the Office of the Auditor General of Canada to complete the audit this year with the accuracy that our public accounts traditionally provide.”

Silver said the delay does not reflect any problems with financial statements or the government’s finances.

Contact Dana Hatherly at [email protected]

