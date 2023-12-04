Audio giant Rhodey acquires rival Mackie to sharpen its focus on creators

Audio device leader Rode recently acquired rival company Mackie, creating a pro audio and streaming powerhouse. Rode used to exclusively deal with pro-level audio equipment like condenser microphones, but has since set his sights on the growing streaming market. To that end, products like Rode’s PSA1+ boom arm have become fixtures with popular live streamers.

Mackie has also adopted a similar path. The company made its name during the home recording boom of the 1990s and early 2000s by offering affordable, yet highly functional, mixers, PA systems, and related equipment. Nowadays, the company has leaned into streamer/creator territory with consumer-grade streaming mixers and monitor controllers, though it still makes pro audio gear.

It’s no secret that the streaming space is more lucrative than pro audio. It’s quite simple mathematics, as there are more content creators than serious audio engineers. This acquisition puts this new Rohde/Mackie giant in a great position to compete with the likes of Corsair’s Elgato. The Elgato Stream Deck controller has been a huge success, quickly becoming a ubiquitous fixture for podcasters and live streamers.

Rode has already made inroads in this field thanks to products like the RodeCaster Pro series of mixing consoles and the Streamer X audio interface. Mackie has similar products such as the M-Caster line of podcast-adjacent mixers. The combined forces of the two companies could make a big dent in Elgato’s armor and provide more competition to emerging rivals like Razer.

As far as pro audio goes, Rohde/Mackie won’t be leaving that spot any time soon. If anything, the merger makes them a bigger threat to companies like Sure and Tascom. Rode’s parent company, Friedman Group, says the merged entity will serve “everyone from emerging content creators to professionals working in live production and everyone in between.”

