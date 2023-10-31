Audi uses innovative ‘stacking technology’ to develop its densest electric vehicle battery ever: ‘Like a layer cake’

Audi experts are rearranging the furniture in its electric vehicle battery cells to make better use of space.

According to a story in Popular Science, this is a great move that will increase efficiency, provide more range and potentially make EVs more attractive to a wider audience.

The battery development is part of the German automaker’s expanded commitment to the EV sector. According to Audi’s report, the company plans to phase out combustion engines completely by 2033.

To achieve the lofty goal, enhancing battery performance and affordability is important. Audi’s new EVs (e.g. the Q8 e-tron) use electrodes that are thin foil shaped like a roll.

In most EV batteries, lithium ions travel back and forth between positive and negative electrodes as they charge and discharge. It occurs in an electrolyte, which can be solid or liquid. PopScience said Audi is focusing on solid-state batteries.

In this latest innovation, Audi’s batteries are eliminating the “jelly-roll” floor plan across the cells in favor of “stacking technology.” According to the PopScience story, in the new design, “to increase overall capacity, the cells are stacked neatly like a layer cake.”

An illustration from Chinese battery company Grappo shows the effect of this better use of space. The rolled technology leaves unused pockets in the corner of each rectangular battery cell. The stacked plan utilizes almost the entire space.

PopSci reports that the result is about 20% more “active ingredients.” This increases capacity.

“Stucking more electrons in space equates to better range overall,” reports the tech news site’s Kristin Shaw.

Shaw pointed out that slower production and increased costs are “disadvantages” to stacking.

It also increases battery density, providing more energy. According to PopSci, density generally increases charge time; However, Audi experts said their improved chemistry improves charge performance.

Updated chemistries and floor plans make sense for EV buyers only if the innovations deliver range and efficiency.

The 2024 Q8 can charge from 10% to 80% in about half an hour. As Audi reports on the vehicle specifications page, its range is 285 miles. PopSci notes that a Sportback model with select packages can travel about 300 miles on a single charge.

According to the company’s newsroom, Audi is investing about $19 billion in EVs and hybrids and plans to release only fully electric new models by 2026. The growing market is driving innovation and lower costs as automakers improve their products.

It looks like Audi is going completely electric.

“To make a real difference, there needs to be a discussion of innovative solutions,” Tara Rush, chief marketing officer of Audi of America, said during New York’s GreenTech Festival last year.

