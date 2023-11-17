Auction in New York reflects market decline

A dip, or a trough, or just a blip? That’s the question dealers and collectors are left asking after two weeks of sales in New York stress-tested the top tier of the auction market for modern and contemporary art.

Headlined by Sotheby’s sale of the collection of art patron Emily Fischer Landau, which netted $424.7 million with fees, this latest bellwether November series – with 14 live auctions at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips – took place against a gloomy backdrop of high interest rates. Slow economic growth in China and flaring war in the Middle East.

“We were expecting a very difficult few weeks,” said Philipp Hoffmann, chief executive of international art consultancy Fine Art Group.

Commenting on the first week dominated by the Fischer Landau sale, Hoffman said, “Other than very few lots, there were not many second bidders.” “There was no spark. But Sotheby’s and Christie’s are still managing to sell paintings at very high prices.

As is now almost always the case in auctions of major single-owner collections, Sotheby’s secured the Fischer Landau consignment by guaranteeing the sellers an overall minimum price. The auction house sheds as much of this financial risk as possible by selling it to third-party “irrevocable bidders”, who have the first option to purchase the work, usually at advantageous terms, or may share the upside if bidding continues. Are. Picasso’s 1932 painting “Fame à la Montre”, the star lot of the Fischer Landau collection, was one of 24 lots in the November 9 evening sale supported by irresistible bids. Reflecting cautious buying that night, it sold at a low estimate of $139.4 million with fees, to a single telephone bid from an anonymous client, although this was the highest price of the season. This was only $1 million more than guaranteed.

An additional seven lots in that sale were guaranteed by Sotheby’s. All 31 works sold, raising $306.4 million, while the estimate range was $344.5 million to $430 million, but among the auction house’s guarantees was a 1958 Mark Rothko abstract with a low estimate of $30 million. It was reduced to a bid of $22.2 million, causing a significant loss to Sotheby’s, but maintaining its reputation of a 100 percent sale rate.

Hoffman, former chief financial officer of Christie’s, said of the sale, “Although in art market terms it was a success, from a commercial point of view it was an expensive investment.” (His fine art group spent $4.8 million for a 1995 Agnes Martin painting at the Fischer Landau evening session.) He and other experts noted that Fischer Landau evening and day sales grossed a total of $424.7 million, with scheduled There would have been a struggle to get the guarantee back. Overall low estimate – which will include much if not all of the auction house’s estimated fees.

Art consultant Josh Baer, ​​reporting on the Fischer Landau auction in his Baer Fax newsletter, said, “Profitability is not always going to happen for auction houses. Their business is tough.”

Sotheby’s declined to comment on the financial performance of the Fischer Landau sale.

“The day the sale takes place, the auction houses make their money,” Hoffman said. Fewer works are guaranteed in those modern and contemporary art sales, typically priced in the $15,000 to $1.5 million range, and both buyers and sellers are charged up to 25 percent per lot.

The day’s sales can also be a pressure point that indicates when the art market is about to enter a recession.

Andrew Turner, a private dealer and collector in New York, said, “There is nothing sexy about day sales, but they are the bread and butter of auction houses.” “They also serve as a kind of barometer of what’s trending in the art world.”

Daytime auctions of modern and contemporary art at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips in New York this season raised a total of $278.1 million with fees, more than equivalent day sales, according to data compiled by London-based art auction analysts PI-EX. 8 percent less than. last November.

“The auction houses did a good job,” said Wendy Cromwell, a New York-based art consultant. He said the sale was well-edited “with low offers” and a “realistic” estimate: “Sell-through rates were good.”

“There were some great deals to be had,” he added.

Of the 1,448 day lots on offer, small, lyrical works by German modernist master Paul Klee stood out as particularly off-trend. At a Sotheby’s Day of Modern Art auction Tuesday, Klee’s 1929 watercolor “Solitary Sign,” not seen at auction since 1988, sold for $95,250, just shy of its low estimate of $100,000.

In contrast, three vibrant, dream-like landscapes by the recently rehabilitated Turin Arte Povera painter Salvo sold for far more than their estimate at a contemporary sale. At Phillips on Wednesday, Salvo’s 1996 oil “Prima Primavera” sold for $495,000, against a low estimate of $60,000 to $80,000.

“It’s about color; It’s about wanting something very positive around you,” said Abigail Asher, partner at Guggenheim, Asher Associates, a New York-based consulting firm, commenting on what was influencing buyers’ tastes.

The same upbeat aesthetic applies to most of the extraordinary results of this series, such as the $46.4 million auction sale of Richard Diebenkorn’s much-exhibited and never-before-auctioned 1965 masterwork “Recollections of a Visit to Leningrad.” Which took place at Christie’s on 9 November. Evening Sale of 20th Century Art, and Tuesday’s Phillips Evening Sale of 20th Century and Contemporary Art brought a record $1.9 million for Jade Fadojutimi’s stunning 2021 abstract “Quirk My Mannerism.” The work by this acclaimed young British painter was acquired two years ago at London’s Pippi Holdsworth Gallery for less than $60,000.

The potential for such highly profitable discrepancies between “primary” market gallery prices and “secondary” market auction results is driving demand for 21st century art. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s evening auction of recent, hard-to-source contemporary masterpieces raised $55.2 million, slightly below the upper estimate, with all 18 lots sold, helped by 11 guarantees. Julie Mehretu’s 2008 monumental drawing-on-canvas “Walkers with the Dawn and Morning”, acquired from Project Gallery in Harlem about 15 years ago, was the star here, selling for $10.7 million, the highest ever at an auction for the artist. There is a record.

Overall, this latest New York Marquee Series of auctions of modern and contemporary art raised $2.1 billion with fees. The total last November was $3.2 billion, a figure boosted by Christie’s giant, $1.6 billion sale of the Paul Allen Collection.

“Basically down a billion, which isn’t that bad considering the Paul Allen collection sold,” said Christine Borron, chief executive of Pi-EX. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Source: www.nytimes.com