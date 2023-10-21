AT&T’s Charlene Lake on sustainability and the digital divide

“We want everyone in the company to really look at their job from a social and environmental sustainability perspective.”

Several years ago, a high school student in southern Dallas visited Charlene Lake for the day at AT&T. At the end of the experience, the young woman talked about her career ambitions to become a teacher. “When I came to college, he had a look of surprise on his face,” says Lake. “It took me a while to understand what was going on and eventually he said, ‘I didn’t realize I was supposed to do this. ‘”

No one ever told this ambitious young high school student that she would have to get a college degree, and possibly two, to pursue the career of her dreams. The first person to talk to her about going to college was the corporate executive she had been working with all day at AT&T.

Lake, who is now AT&T’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice president of corporate responsibility, says, “It’s a stark reminder of the gap between what we know in these jobs and what some of the population of the country knows.” How much can you think about the difference.” ,

A former journalist who grew up in rural America, Lake has long appreciated the power of communication and connectivity. And it certainly makes sense that “bridging the digital divide” would be the number one priority for AT&T’s sustainability chief.

A close second question, she says, is how the company can use its technology and data to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make networks more resilient.

culture of sustainability

“Both are obviously directly linked to the core of our business,” says Lake. Plus, she says, achieving those goals. “Is That’s actually part of the jobs of all the employees in this company.”

For example, one employee came up with the idea of ​​creating a helmet with 5G technology that would help deaf and hard of hearing football players at Gallaudet University better communicate during games. “It came from someone who was thinking about our 5G technology and wondering how we could demonstrate greater impact with that technology.”

“That’s the culture we’re trying to create,” says Lake. “We want everyone in the company to really look at their job from a social and environmental sustainability perspective.”

Click through the interview above to learn more about what she’s done to help achieve this, and how she’s leading the charge for sustainability in both the digital and physical realms.