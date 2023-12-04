Attorney John Deaton prefers two cryptos over XRP

Attorney John E. Deaton, best known for his role as amicus curiae in the Ripple vs. SEC case, made an important revelation regarding his cryptocurrency investments. Deaton, a staunch supporter of XRP, revealed that his portfolio preferences lean more towards Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Ditan holds 10 times more Bitcoin than XRP

in a clarity statement, Deaton clarified that he was not an angry investor who simply wanted to sue the US Securities and Exchange Commission for his personal losses. “Anyone who has followed me seriously knows this. When I sued the SEC, SEC lawyers like Jorge Tenreiro lied and told the judge that I was a disgruntled XRP holder who was upset because I bet on the wrong token and lost money.

However, the truth is completely different, as Deaton detailed yesterday. When the SEC filed suit against Ripple Labs and its executives on December 22, 2020, Deaton had already “made significant money on XRP.” He also said that he owned three cryptocurrencies at the time.

“XRP was my smallest investment after BTC and ETH. […] But, after the lawsuit I bought more XRP because I knew we would win. At the same time, it was like betting on yourself and betting that the judge would follow the law,” Deaton revealed.

The lawyer also expressed his disappointment over the SEC’s allegations, underscoring the absurdity and danger of their claims. He clarified his stance on Bitcoin and Ethereum, thing worth noting, “A correction: I have never moved beyond Bitcoin. When I sued the SEC, I owned 10x more in BTC and 4x more in ETH than I did in but shed light on the conflict.

Investing in ETH in particular may come as a surprise to many people. Deaton is one of the advocates who believe Ethereum has received a “free pass” from the US Securities and Exchange Commission through corruption. Thus, the lawyer’s involvement in the Ripple case goes beyond individual investments, focusing on the broader implications for the crypto industry.

The lawyer bet on himself

Deaton also elaborated, “If the SEC had limited the charges to just Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, and Chris Larson, I would not have sued. Instead, however, the SEC, without a single precedent in the 76 years since Howey to support them, sued people with no connection whatsoever to Ripple who acquired XRP on the secondary market. Did, including in jurisdictions that do not recognize XRP. -Security, everyone had unregistered security.”

Fast forward to today, Deaton’s investment strategy remains diversified with a clear preference for Bitcoin and Ethereum. “For the record, I still have 10x more in Bitcoin than XRP. I bought more after the SEC filed the lawsuit because it was like betting on me and my 75K real co-defendants,” He revealed.

Deaton’s statement comes at an important time following Bitcoin’s recent surge past the $40,000 mark. He concluded with a note of optimism for crypto holders, “Really, congratulations to everyone during the brutal bear market that saw FTX, Celsius, BlockFi, Voyager, 3AC, SEC, etc. We all have someone who said Is: ‘Are you still in BTC’; ‘Is Bitcoin still around’; ‘My cousin/friend is a financial advisor and he said Bitcoin and crypto is a scam/Ponzi’ or similar words. Future You’ll hear instead: ‘Man, you’re so lucky.’

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6339.

XRP price, 1-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from YouTube/CryptoLaw, chart from Tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com