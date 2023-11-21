Attentive Energy investing $10.6 million in supply chain, startups to help New Jersey offshore wind

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. NJ on November 3, 2023. On Monday, November 20, offshore wind company Attentive Energy said it would invest $10.6 million in supply chain and ocean technology innovation projects in New Jersey. Wayne Parry/AP Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. NJ on November 3, 2023. On November 20, offshore wind company Attentive Energy said it would invest $10.6 million in supply chain and ocean technology innovation projects in New Jersey. Wayne Parry/AP Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. NJ on November 3, 2023. On Monday, November 20, offshore wind company Attentive Energy said it would invest $10.6 million in supply chain and ocean technology innovation projects in New Jersey. Wayne Parry/AP

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A company proposing an offshore wind farm in New Jersey is investing $10.6 million in projects to enhance the industry’s supply chain and support ocean-based technology startup businesses in the state .

Attentive Energy is one of four projects proposed in New Jersey’s most recent round of requests for offshore wind projects. It is a collaboration between Houston-based Total Energies and Corio Generation, which has offices in Boston and London.

Attentive Energy will invest $6.6 million in Seahead, company President Damien Bednarz said during an event at Brookdale Community College. It is a company that supports ocean-related technology firms; It would establish a business incubator program in New Jersey.

Attentive Energy will invest $4 million in technical assistance for small businesses in 11 Regional Small Business Development Centers across the state.

A key goal of the company is to localize and diversify the supply chain for the offshore wind industry.

“In New York and New Jersey, you’ll always find someone who says, ‘This is great: I have a service for this, I have a business for this,’” Bednarz said.

Boston-based Seahead’s Blue Angels group has funded 29 startup businesses over the past three years, said Alyssa Peterson, its co-founder and CEO.

“We need to create an environment where the best and brightest people choose to solve the toughest problems we face around the world,” he said. “And if we’re going to inspire them to do that, they need to know that the resources will be there to succeed.”

Attentive Energy is proposing a wind farm 42 miles (65 kilometers) from Seaside Heights that would provide enough energy to power 600,000 homes. It would be one of the furthest from shore wind farm projects proposed to date on the US East Coast. The distance from the coast would eliminate one of the main objections raised by opponents of offshore wind, that they do not want to see wind turbines from the coastline.

Without Ørsted, there is only one approved offshore wind project in New Jersey: the Atlantic Coast.

That Atlantic City-based venture is a joint partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC.

In a related development, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday established a go-slow zone for ships off Atlantic City to protect critically endangered North American right whales. The agency says less than 350 animals remain.

Last Friday, an undersea research glider operated by Rutgers University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution detected the presence of right whales near Atlantic City.

The federal agency’s action Monday calls for ships to avoid the area, or travel at 10 knots (11 mph or 17 kph) or less at ship speed. The ban will last until December 2 and will join similar restrictions in four other regions in the northeast.

Source: www.bing.com