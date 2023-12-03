Attention, Baby Boomers: This little-known Social Security mulligan could boost your monthly benefits. The Motley Fool

For more than two decades, national pollster Gallup has been surveying retirees to assess their reliance on Social Security, America’s top retirement program. Over that period, 80% to 90% of seniors surveyed noted that they depended to some extent on their monthly Social Security benefits to make ends meet.

Gallup polls show that most people who will retire in the future will be in the same situation. In other words, getting as much out of Social Security as possible will be a necessity to ensure the financial well-being of future retirees — and that includes baby boomers!

But to get the most benefit you can from Social Security, you first need to understand the factors that can affect your monthly benefit — including those that may not be readily apparent.

Complete information on how monthly Social Security benefits are calculated

In October, the nearly 50 million retirees receiving Social Security checks took home an average of $1,843.96. Although there are many elements that can affect how much of your payment you keep, including the taxation of benefits at the federal level (and in 12 states), four factors are used by the Social Security Administration (SSA). goes. To determine how much salary retired employees will receive each month:

work history Earning History full retirement age age claim

As you might have guessed from the first two components, the more you earn over your lifetime, the larger your monthly Social Security check is likely to be during retirement. The SSA takes into account your 35 highest-earning, inflation-adjusted years when calculating your monthly benefits, averaging $0 for every year you worked under 35.

The third factor, full retirement age, takes into account something over which none of us have any control: our birth year. Your full retirement age represents the age when you are eligible to receive 100% of your retired-employee benefits. For Baby Boomers, the full retirement age is either 66, 67, or probably somewhere in between for eligible beneficiaries born between 1955 and 1959.

The fourth factor, and one that can significantly change what you receive each month, as well as over your lifetime, is your claiming age. Although retirees can begin receiving monthly Social Security checks as early as age 62, the program encourages retirees to be patient. This “stimulus” comes in the form of an 8% annual increase in monthly benefits for retired workers willing to wait to claim their payments, starting at age 62 and continuing through age 69.

As you can see from the table below, taking your benefits before reaching full retirement age means accepting a potentially larger permanent reduction. On the other hand, waiting until after full retirement age to pull the trigger will cause your monthly payments to permanently exceed the amount you would have received at full retirement age.

Birth Year age 62 age 63 age 64 age 65 age 66 age 67 age 68 age 69 age 70 1943-1954 75% 80% 86.7% 93.3% 100% 108% 116% 124% 132% 1955 74.2% 79.2% 85.6% 92.2% 98.9% 106.7% 114.7% 122.7% 130.7% 1956 73.3% 78.3% 84.4% 91.1% 97.8% 105.3% 113.3% 121.3% 129.3% 1957 72.5% 77.5% 83.3% 90% 96.7% 104% 112% 120% 128% 1958 71.7% 76.7% 82.2% 88.9% 95.6% 102.7% 110.7% 118.7% 126.7% 1959 70.8% 75.8% 81.1% 87.8% 94.4% 101.3% 109.3% 117.3% 125.3% 1960 or later 70% 75% 80% 86.7% 93.3% 100% 108% 116% 124%

Historically, the patience of most retirees has paid off

One of the biggest challenges for eligible workers is deciding when to claim their Social Security benefits. Based on the average retiree benefit of $1,843.96 in October, the hypothetical difference between claiming at age 62 and age 70 is about $1,000 per month.

What makes the optimal Social Security claim claim so difficult is that we (thankfully!) don’t know our “departure” date. Without this important information, there is no guarantee that we are making the best claim decisions.

Although there is always some guesswork involved, a comprehensive study of retired-employee claims decisions shows that patience is often the key to getting the most benefit from Social Security.

In 2019, online financial planning company United Income released the results of a study that analyzed the claims decisions of 20,000 retirees using the University of Michigan Health and Retirement Study. The goal of this analysis was to determine whether retirees chose an optimal choice—that is, one that generated the highest lifetime income for the individual.

The highlight of United Income’s study was the finding that actual claims and optimal claims were at odds with each other. While most of the 20,000 claimants started receiving their Social Security benefits East To reach full retirement age, and thus accept a permanent reduction in their monthly payments, most optimal claims occurred at or after full retirement age.

All told, 57% of claimants would have made the optimal choice by getting their Social Security check at age 70. In fact, more than 8 in 10 of the 20,000 claims studied would have been optimal at or after age 67. By comparison, only 8% of retirees would have made an optimal claim at age 62 to 64.

This under-the-radar Social Security do-over clause could be a financial lifesaver for baby boomers

By December 2022, 64% of the program’s retirees were receiving permanently reduced monthly benefits. Early claims have been a common theme with Social Security for decades — but they don’t have to be the last for Baby Boomers.

A little-known Social Security mulligan that Baby Boomers would be wise to become familiar with is Form SSA-521 (officially known as the “Request to Withdraw Application”). This largely under-the-radar form allows retirees to withdraw their application for benefits and undo their claim. If the SSA approves this request, it will be as if you never received benefits in the first place. More importantly, it will allow your payments to continue at 8% annually until age 69.

Form SSA-521 may be especially useful for Baby Boomers who regret taking their payment early. For example, early filers who re-enter the labor force and find a well-paying job may benefit from filing SSA-521 and overturning their claim. Doing so will result in higher monthly benefits in the future, as well as a higher statistical probability of lifetime income greater than Social Security, a study from United Income found.

But this under-the-radar Social Security do-over clause comes with a few catches that baby boomers need to be aware of. To start with, it’s a one-time mulligan. Eligible retirees do not have the flexibility to stop and start their monthly payments on more than one occasion.

Second, the ability to withdraw benefits is only available to retired workers within 12 months of having their initial claim approved. That is to say, if you have been receiving retired employee benefits for more than 12 months, the SSA-521 is not an option available to you.

The third catch is that you must repay every cent you receive in retired-employee benefits until the SSA-521 is approved by the Social Security Administration. Keep in mind that this includes any benefits you may receive for a spouse or children based on your earnings history.

While this little-known Social Security mulligan won’t be for everyone, it offers Baby Boomers a real opportunity to reset their claim and increase their monthly benefits for a later date.

Source: www.fool.com