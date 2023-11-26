Attackers seize a tanker belonging to Israel off the coast of Aden, Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Attackers seized a tanker belonging to Israel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on Sunday, the ship’s managers and a private intelligence firm said. Although no group immediately claimed responsibility, at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

The company and private intelligence firm Ambre said the attackers took over the central park managed by Zodiac Maritime in the Gulf of Aden.

Zodiac called the attack “a suspected piracy incident.”

“Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew members onboard,” Zodiac said in a statement. “The Turkish-captained ship has a multinational crew that includes Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals. The ship is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid.

Zodiac reported the ship as being owned by Clumways Shipping Inc., although other records directly link Zodiac as the owner. London-based Zodiac Maritime is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group. British corporate records list two individuals with the Ofer surname as current and former directors of Clumways Shipping.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Aden is held by forces allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for years. That part of the Gulf of Aden is theoretically under the control of those forces and is far from Houthi-controlled territory in the country. Somali pirates are also not active in that area.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Middle East, did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press. Embrey said it appeared that “U.S. naval forces are engaged in the situation and have asked ships to avoid the area.”

Zodiac Maritime has been targeted before amid the years-long broader shadow war between Iran and Israel. In 2021, a drone strike by the US and other Western countries blamed on Iran killed two crew members aboard the Zodiac oil tanker Mercer Street off the coast of Oman.

The British Army’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, had earlier issued a warning to sailors that “two black and white vessels carrying eight people in military-style clothing” had been seen in the area. They went. , It issued another warning, saying radio traffic indicated a possible attack had occurred.

A US defense official said on Saturday that the Central Park seizure came after the container ship CMA CGM SIMI, owned by an Israeli billionaire, was attacked by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean on Friday, as Israel continues its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Waging war against. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to discuss intelligence matters.

The attacks come as global shipping finds itself increasingly targeted in a weeks-long war that threatens to escalate into a wider regional conflict – even as a ceasefire has stopped fighting and Hamas Has exchanged hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

With the Israel-Hamas war – which began with the militant Palestinian group’s October 7 attack – raging, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship in the Red Sea near Yemen.

John Gambrell, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com