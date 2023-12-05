(Bloomberg) — AT&T Inc. will tap Ericsson AB to modernize its U.S. wireless network, a project that could cost about $14 billion over five years.

Most read from Bloomberg

For Ericsson, which already accounts for about two-thirds of AT&T’s U.S. network, the deal represents a significant win over rival Nokia Oyj, which accounts for the other third of AT&T’s business. Is responsible. It’s another blow to Espoo, Finland-based Nokia, which in October announced job cuts amid broader struggles in its 5G infrastructure business.

Nokia fell 9.3% in U.S. postmarket trading, capped by earlier speculation that it could be removed from AT&T’s 5G equipment vendor list. Shares of Stockholm-based Ericsson rose 4.6% in New York late Monday.

The deal will see Ericsson build AT&T’s network with an open architecture, allowing vendors to compete to supply components, according to a company statement on Monday. Today most networks are tied into a relationship with a single manufacturer.

The open architecture allows for greater flexibility in the network, Chris Samber, executive vice president of AT&T Networks, said in an interview. “You get more creativity.”

What Bloomberg Intelligence says:

Ericsson’s late but bold move to embrace open radio access network (RAN) technology appears to be paying early dividends thanks to a new contract with AT&T that could be worth about $14 billion over five years. The win, overtaking Nokia, could help ease investors’ concerns over the sluggish sales trend. Still, the multi-vendor nature of the deal could put pressure on margins.

-BI Senior Industry Analyst Matthew Bloxham

In a statement, Ericsson Chief Executive Officer Borje Ekholm called the deal a “strategic industry shift” and said it would create “new ways for operators to monetize networks.”

the story continues

Nokia said in a separate statement that the decision would delay the timeline for achieving double-digit operating margins by up to two years. AT&T’s share in the company’s mobile network net sales so far this year has been 5% to 8%. “The news from AT&T is disappointing,” said Pekka Lundmark, Nokia’s chief executive officer.

AT&T executives predict the companies will compete to supply equipment for the network, which, for example, includes base stations at the bottom of cell towers, antennas on top, and connections in the middle.

The company said the effort will make Dallas-based AT&T the U.S. leader in the technology, known as commercial scale open radio access networks, or Open RAN.

According to US officials, having multiple suppliers could boost flexibility, reduce costs and avoid reliance on non-US vendors classified as security risks, such as Huawei Technologies Co.

AT&T, America’s No. 3 mobile provider, said the new network will help it “quickly take advantage of the next generation of wireless technology.” The company said in its statement that the benefits include low-power, high-performance sustainable networks.

(Nokia’s comment, as well as BI’s response, has been added in the 7th paragraph. An earlier version of this article was corrected with the spelling of Ericsson CEO.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com