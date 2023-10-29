AT&T is not for the meek, but buy and dribble indefinitely

Photominus/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:T) in August 2023, discussing the immense pessimism inherent in its prospects, which led to sluggish stock movement despite a strong bottom line and free cash flow. [FCF] FQ2 beats in’23.

While we were confident about management’s ability to achieve their long-term net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, we also then rated the stock as a Hold, as we were not sure whether the support level could hold or No.

In this article, we will discuss T’s mixed prospects following the recent FQ3’23 earnings call, in which the increase in FCF guidance and subsequent stock price bounce offset the capital losses seen in the decline in its stock since March 2020. Not likely to do.

We will also focus on the market sentiments around this fallen angel, we would prefer to rate the stock as a speculative buy, only for income investors who want to buy and drip indefinitely.

The investment thesis remains speculative

t1y stock price

trading scene

For now, T stock is up more than +5% after the recent FQ3’23 earnings call, thanks to its strong YTD FCF generation of $10.4B (+30% YoY) and FY2023 FCF generation +$0.5B to $16.5B Has increased till. (+1.9% YoY).

Based on the detailed chart provided by the SA News editor here, it is clear that management continues to perform well, as Net grows across various segments, resulting in an expansion in its top-line.

T’s income investment thesis has worked out really well, with the raised FCF guidance suggesting its secure future dividend payments, no matter the state of the telco’s balance sheet and stock performance.

With many pensioners, including those who previously worked in telecommunications, relying on its dividends as part of their retirement portfolios, we’re not surprised the stock remains a popular choice for many income investors. .

t evaluation

search for alpha

Perhaps that’s why T stock’s FWD EV/Sales valuation of 2.24x and FWD EV/EBITDA of 6.32x have normalized closer to its 3Y pre-pandemic average of 2.25x/6.86x, though still compared to the sector medians of 1.70. Is affected. x/ 8.03x, respectively.

Again, investors should also note that market sentiment around its cash flows remains pessimistic despite a modestly raised FCF guidance based on its FWD price/cash flow valuation of 2.82x, compared to its 5-year average. 4.36x and the sector mean is 8.34x. ,

Given Telecom’s huge long-term debt of $126.7B (-0.7% QoQ/ +2.2% YoY) and resulting high annual interest expense of $6.64B (+3.7%), long-term T shareholders may well understand Mr. Market’s pessimism . QoQ/+16.9% YoY in the latest quarter).

It is not surprising that the combination of increased interest rate headwinds and rapid FY2023 5G capex of $24B (+23.2% YoY) has resulted in FCF profitability being impacted.

For example, based on T management’s guidance, we are looking at strong FCF margins of around 13.6% (+0.2 points YoY) compared to FY2019 levels of 16% (+2.9 points YoY).

This is assuming that its FQ4’23 revenues are in line with its FQ3’23 levels of $30.35B, resulting in total revenues estimated at $120.74B (inline YoY) in FY2023.

Still, it appears that T stock is trading close to its fair value of $15.87 based on its FWD Price/Cash Flow valuation of 2.82x.

This is based on management’s cash from operations guidance of $40.5B (+26.4% YoY) in fiscal 2023 and its 7.18B share count in the latest quarter, resulting in estimated cash from operations of $5.63 (+32.1% YoY) per share. it occurs.

T stock is a buyBut with a special warning

On the one hand, we maintain our conviction that T is likely to remain a battleground, as its dividend is insufficient to cover the capital losses seen in the decline in its stock so far, especially in Q1′ Given the previous cut in 22.

On the other hand, we can also understand why some analysts and readers continue to support T stock, as they may have chosen it as a stock to buy and DRIP indefinitely due to its relatively attractive dividend yield.

While losses are only realized when the stock is traded or sold, long-term investors will enjoy consistent dividend payments every quarter, no matter what noise the stock market makes.

We believe there is no harm in viewing T stock this way, as no one can deny the fact that connectivity is a must-have, no matter the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

This is especially due to the proliferation of social media, the pandemic-induced remote work trend, increased demand for IoT and Generative AI, many of the current readers are probably customers of T, or Verizon (VZ), or T. -Mobile (TMUS), at one point in their lives.

With T stock continuing to surge into critical support at the $13s/$14s since the October 2022 low, it appears investors can rest assured that this level could hold for the next few quarters amid an uncertain macroeconomic outlook .

Additionally, management has already directed a reduction in its capital expenditure, which is likely to improve its FCF generation from current levels:

Our cost containment efforts over the last few years have shown that we are truly committed to creating an efficient cost structure. So all of these things will help drive EBITDA growth and you combine that with CapEx coming down from the high levels we were at in ’22 and ’23. Those are going to be big growth drivers fueling free cash flow growth next year. (looking for alpha)

While T management does not provide any guidance beyond the FQ4’23 quarter, we believe telcos’ capex could ease closer to the pre-5G capex level of approximately $19.5B.

Assuming its cash from operations remains at the current level of ~$40.5B, we could see its FCF normalize to around $21B, which is actually close to its pre-pandemic levels.

Market analysts also expect 6G to be introduced only by 2030, meaning the telco’s capex is likely to remain low over the next few years, allowing T management to maintain its dividend while deleveraging at the same time. Will be allowed to keep it.

These projections point to a promising turnaround in its profitability, which is also likely to push its share prices lower, depending on when the Fed steps down and eases the telecom’s interest rates.

As a result of its extended forward dividend yield of 7.34% (compared to the 5-year average of 6.72% and the sector average of 3.76%), we are upgrading T stock as a Buy, preferably at its support level of $13s/$14s. For better margin of safety.

Naturally, T stocks are only for income-seeking investors with high risk tolerance who want to buy and hold indefinitely. Still, they should be aware that with lead-line issues still unresolved, T may have to bear the brunt of the $60B reform effort.

As a result, investors may want to prepare for more volatility until the legal hurdles are passed.

Source: seekingalpha.com