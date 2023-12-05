AT&T chooses Ericsson for new US telecom network, Nokia to be ousted

[1/2]File photo: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US on September 18, 2019. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) – AT&T (TN) said on Monday it has chosen Ericsson (ERICB.ST) to build a telecoms network that uses only so-called ORAN technology and which will operate in the United States. Will cover 70% of your wireless traffic. By the end of 2026, there will be a milestone for the new technology.

ORAN or Open Radio Access Network promises to drastically cut costs for telecom operators because it can be deployed from multiple suppliers rather than relying on proprietary equipment supplied by companies such as Nokia (NOKIA.HE), Ericsson and Huawei (HWT). Uses cloud-based software and gear. UL) which do not work with each other.

While several telecommunications providers such as Telefónica (TEF.MC) and Vodafone (VOD.L) have tested the technology, mass adoption by existing carriers has been slow. New networks from Dish (DISH.O) and Japan’s Rakuten (4755.T) use Open RAN.

AT&T has been analyzing Open RAN with a team of hundreds of people for six months, one executive said, and has looked at several vendors and solicited proposals.

“All of the new equipment we’re going to install will be Open RAN capable,” AT&T Networks president Chris Samber told Reuters.

The company said AT&T’s expenses could reach $14 billion over the five-year term of the contract with Ericsson.

The company said that winning the Open RAN deal would make Ericsson AT&T’s largest supplier as it would gradually take over Nokia’s stake.

Nokia shares fell 8.7% in New York on Monday, analysts said, on speculation the company could lose the AT&T contract. In 2020, Nokia suffered a blow when Samsung (005930.KS) won a $6.64 billion contract to supply 5G equipment to Verizon (VZ.N) in the US.

Open RAN has struggled because major telecommunications vendors have resisted opening their proprietary interfaces to other companies for fear of losing business.

Ericsson has now agreed to open those interfaces across its footprint, Sambar said.

He said, “You have to give them something they really want and in return, we’ll get something that not only AT&T wants but the entire industry wants.”

AT&T will still have contracts that it has with other Open RAN vendors outside of this deal.

AT&T expects to operate fully integrated Open RAN sites in coordination with Ericsson and Fujitsu (6702.T) by 2024. In 2025, the company’s network will have equipment from multiple suppliers.

“This is not a substandard test. We and our partner are putting 100% effort into this, so we think it’s really going to change the industry,” Sambhar said.

Reporting by Supanth Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Supantha leads European technology and telecom coverage with a particular focus on emerging technologies such as AI and 5G. He has been a journalist for about 18 years. He joined Reuters in 2006 and has covered a variety of sectors from finance to technology. He is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Source: www.reuters.com