ATP Tennis Tour introduces customizable 2023 Finals posters via NFT drop – Decrypt

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) is partnering with digital art platform Artchild to launch fan-customizable digital and physical tennis posters for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy later this month.

The main poster for the season-ending tournament from November 12-19 will be designed by Los Angeles-based artist Honor Titus. Titus, known internationally for his tennis-themed paintings, said in a release that tennis is “so rich with history and elegant nuance that it is an excellent subject for the artist.”

Fans can customize their own versions of the official Nitto ATP Finals poster on Artchild’s digital platforms using the artist-curated color palette. The posters will be printed and sent to buyers along with NFT collectibles on the Ethereum scaling network Polygon.

Examples of customized ATP posters. Image: ATP

Some fan-designed poster submissions will be displayed in the Pala Alpitour area of ​​the tournament. Titus’ original poster will only be available during the 2023 Finals and will be sold for $50 plus shipping, which includes both the NFT version and the physical print. It will be available online and in the Nitto ATP Finals Fan Village.

Nitto will also create unique editions of posters for singles players competing at the ATP Finals to be auctioned off for charity during the event. Proceeds will support an environmental initiative promoting green spaces in the host city of Turin.

Artist Honor Titus. Image: Mikayla Jean Miller/ATP

The ATP said the collaboration “builds on a long-standing tradition of iconic sports posters collected by generations of fans”. Mark Epps, ATP’s director of communications and web, said the organization was inspired to re-imagine “one of the most iconic collectibles in tennis culture: the tournament poster.”

This is not ATP’s first NFT initiative. Last November, the league partnered with generative art platform Art Bloks in collaboration with artist Martin Grasser to launch a “Love” digital art series based on match data from the 2022 finals. Owners of those “Love” NFT pieces can claim one of the 2023 customizable posters for free.

Source: decrypt.co