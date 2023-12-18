Atomix.cc wins 'Best Cyber ​​Security Solution Provider' award at FMLS:23

Atomix.cc, a leader in smart communications technology, was recognized as the ‘Best Cyber ​​Security Solutions Provider’ at the London Summit Awards 2023 ceremony last month. The prestigious award underlines the growing importance of its innovative platform, which has made a name for itself as one of the most secure and cost-effective in the industry.

These awards showcase outstanding achievements and innovations in the field of finance and were given at the conclusion of the Finance Magnates London Summit 2023 (FMLS:23). Atomix.cc managed to stand out in an intensely competitive field, and earned most praise for its cutting-edge cybersecurity communications platform tailored specifically for financial institutions.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions for chat and voice conversations for the unique challenges facing financial organizations. “This award reflects our dedication to excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity,” said Toby Olshanetsky, CEO of Atomics.cc, on receiving the “Best Cybersecurity Solutions Provider” award. award.

What differentiates Atomix.cc’s solution?

The industry is filled with a wide range of innovative equipment and cutting-edge technology. However, becoming a market leader or even making a splash in this tight space requires truly disruptive solutions. Atomix.cc has managed to achieve this feat through its leading smart communication platform.

Indeed, Atomix.cc has created a platform to address a range of problems, solving data security, VoIP cost and customer retention challenges. It includes the following features:

bank-grade solutions

Atomix.cc’s platform employs an advanced, bank-grade solution that ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive financial communications. This level of security is critical to protecting financial data and communications against potential data leaks and cyber threats over chat or voice conversations.

Real-Time AI Intelligence

The platform also leverages AI to integrate threat intelligence capabilities in real-time. In doing so, it provides financial organizations with proactive monitoring and immediate response to potential cybersecurity threats. This feature helps in enhancing the overall security posture of financial institutions. As a result, these capabilities protect against emerging data leaks and cyber risks that are prevalent in both chat and voice communications.

real time sentiment detection

Atomix.cc aims to revolutionize business communications through the creative use of technology that analyzes customer sentiment in real time. This layer of emotion detection is truly a unique feature of its platform, allowing businesses to not only respond, but anticipate interactions on a deeper, unprecedented level.

AI-powered communication monitoring

Atomix.cc provides a new standard of inspection, equipping customers with proactive problem-solving tools. This solution uses AI to instantly scan voice and chat interactions, detecting keywords that may suggest policy violations or unhappy customers. Such real-time insights allow businesses to act immediately to ensure customer satisfaction and maintain company standards.

Fort-Knox level security

Security protocols are more important than ever, a need that Atomix.cc has focused on in detail. By abandoning phone numbers and other traditional vulnerabilities, its solution can truly provide bulletproof communications of the highest integrity.

whisper and spy mode

atomics.cc Allows users to step into the future of training and quality assurance with its call-monitoring capabilities. It allows customers to turbocharge their agents with real-time guidance and instant call recording, maximizing every customer interaction.

Overall, companies will increasingly have to grapple with cybersecurity challenges in 2023, while the risks of data leaks are manifold. Atomix.cc’s platform has helped address these key concerns by redefining communication and customer retention through its innovative use of AI. Its platform has not gone unnoticed in the industry, earning a ‘Best Cyber ​​Security Solutions Provider’ award and establishing itself as a leader in communications solutions.

