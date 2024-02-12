Atmospheric rivers boost California’s hydropower supply

by nicole go

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) – A pair of atmospheric rivers that have drenched California in recent weeks are replenishing supplies after a prolonged drought by filling reservoirs and raising snow levels, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) said. Will strengthen the hydropower systems of the state. Data shown.

As of Saturday, the state’s reservoir storage was 118% of its historical average, according to DWR. In Northern California, Lake Oroville, its largest reservoir, was at 78% capacity.

Across the state, the snowpack, which melts during the spring and fills water reserves, climbed to 76% of the historical average as a result of storms like rivers in the sky, which brought heavy amounts of rain that fell between February 4 and . 7. This represents an increase of more than 20% since January 30.

Reservoirs and snowpack and levels are good indicators of future hydropower supply, however, other water uses such as agriculture, wildlife, and industrial operations usually take priority over power generation.

“Given the improved conditions, we expect hydropower resources to be strong this year,” said Stacey Shepard, spokeswoman for the California Energy Commission, which is responsible for planning the state’s energy systems.

Whether the state will have enough resources to deal with extreme conditions, such as a West-wide heat event, is still a concern, Shepard said.

California is the fourth-largest electricity producer in the US and hydropower is a key component in the transition to clean energy sources as it aims to become carbon neutral by 2045, but its contribution to electricity supply has declined in recent years due to a lack of available electricity. Water.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), hydropower accounted for about 14% of the state’s electricity generation last year, down from 17% in 2019. It fell to only 6% in 2020 due to drought conditions.

EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook report showed that hydropower is expected to account for about 14% of California’s electricity generation in 2024, or 29.95 million megawatt hours.

California relies on natural gas-fired plants during the spring to provide reliable power generation when renewable sources are intermittent. It generates about half its electricity from natural gas sources.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by Liz Hampton and Marguerita Choy)

