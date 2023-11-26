Atletico Madrid to sue Whalefin for $44 million in unpaid sponsorship fees: report

Famous Spanish football club Atletico Madrid is reportedly preparing to take legal action against Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Whalefin.

The dispute centers on a breach of contract involving unpaid sponsorship fees of €40 million ($44 million).

Atletico Madrid seeks $21 million in damages in lawsuit

Iconic Spanish football club Atletico Madrid is preparing for a legal battle with Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange Whalefin over a €40 million unpaid sponsorship deal.

The club, which has signed a five-year deal with Whalefin for the 2022/23 season, claims the company has breached the terms of the contract by not meeting payment obligations. In response, Atlético Madrid is demanding damages of €20 million.

The background to this legal challenge includes the financial struggles faced by Whalefin’s owner Amber Group. Reports in December 2022 highlighted Amber Group’s difficulties, leading to the termination of a similar sponsorship deal with the English Premier League’s Chelsea FC, valued at $25 million annually, after only seven months of the agreement.

During that period, the Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading firm decided to cut around 300 employees from its workforce. It also began closing its retail operations, further exacerbating its financial challenges.

Inter Milan and Roma cut ties with DigitalBits

Atletico Madrid’s situation is similar to the issues other European football clubs have faced in their dealings with cryptocurrency firms.

Major Italian clubs Inter Milan and Roma experienced similar sponsorship failures with blockchain company DigitalBits. Both clubs were forced to sever ties with DigitalBits after failing to pay a combined over €27 million ($30 million) in sponsorship fees.

Roma’s dealings with DigitalBits began in July 2021 with a three-year shirt sponsorship deal with Zytara Labs. Inter Milan signed a four-year contract for sleeve sponsorship rights, which were later upgraded to front-of-shirt rights for the 2022–23 season. ,

However, Inter Milan revealed problems with the partnership as early as October last year, leading it to look for a new shirt sponsor. By March, it was revealed that despite the €85 million agreement, Inter had not received any payment for the season from DigitalBits.

As a result, Inter Milan and Roma removed the DigitalBits logo from their shirts due to continuous payment failures.

