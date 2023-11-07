Atlassian Named Leader in Enterprise Service Management

Atlassian receives the highest possible score in the strategy category in a report by a leading research firm

Team Anywhere/San Francisco, November 06, 2023–(Business Wire)–Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), the leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023. Specifically, Atlassian received the highest score possible in the strategy category.

In evaluating Jira Service Management, Atlassian’s ESM solution, Forrester writes, “As a new ESM entrant, Atlassian’s differentiated vision is to offer a comprehensive and integrated suite of tools that foster better collaboration across development, IT and seamlessly connects business teams and workflow efficiency across the entire service delivery lifecycle.” It further adds, “With a focus on innovation, the product stands out in the market as a platform that unites knowledge workers across functional divisions and provides comprehensive developer support.”

Edwin Wong, Product Lead, IT Solutions, Atlassian, said, “Three years ago, Atlassian doubled down on this space with a different approach and we have spent every minute since executing that approach. Today, Jira Service Management unlocks at a higher level – There are Velocity teams in nearly 50,000 companies worldwide. We believe this recognition from Forrester, coupled with our client growth, validates our strategy to make waves in the sector Is.

Regarding the future of Jira service management, Forrester writes, “Built with input from customers, advisory boards, and partner ecosystems, its roadmap includes a variety of investments, such as advanced automation and orchestration, integrated support, and product analytics that Empowers end-to-end visibility of the product lifecycle.” Recently, at Atlassian Presents: High Velocity, Atlassian announced new AI-powered capabilities, including a virtual agent for Jira Service Management and the acquisition of Airtrack, maker of leading IT data quality management technology. Atlassian continues to add capabilities to Jira Service Management that will enable customers to:

Realize value faster: With short time to deployment, transparent pricing, and a powerful yet easy-to-use platform, Jira Service Management provides fast pricing and a clear return on service management investment, allowing teams to quickly transform their service delivery practice. Is made capable.

Accelerate development and operations teams: Only Atlassian puts it all together on one platform for service delivery, giving developers the autonomy to ship faster while remaining connected with IT operations to reduce risk.

Empowered Service for All: Jira Service Management empowers IT to help every team take ownership of their service experience and scale practices faster – without expensive add-ons or hairy deployments.

To learn more about what we believe differentiates Jira Service Management from other ESM solutions, download a complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023.

