Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Artem Gonopolsky Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that Artem Gonopolsky has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. , effective from December 1, 2023. Mr. Gonopolsky has been with Atlas for more than 18 years, and has served as the company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer effective June 15, 2023.

Mr. Gonopolsky will lead all aspects of the company’s finance functions, including strategic financial planning, accounting, reporting, internal audit, tax, treasury and investor relations and will continue to report to Michael Stein, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Stein said, “I am pleased to see Artem step into this important role as he has an unparalleled depth of knowledge of our business, and he is uniquely positioned to build our financial strength and execute on our strategy.” are properly deployed.” “Artem has been an integral member of our leadership team and has been instrumental in the execution of major transactions for the Company during his tenure at Atlas.”

“Most recently, Artem has played a key role in driving Atlas’ transformation as a private company. We believe his commitment to working for our customers and stakeholders will add significant value to the company going forward. I look forward to continuing to work with Artem to further the company’s growth and success.”

“The Board has full confidence that Artem is the right executive to lead Atlas’s financial function and execute the Company’s business initiatives,” said David Siegel, Chairman of the Atlas Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue leading Atlas’ finance organization,” said Mr. Gonopolsky. “Our teams at Atlas are driven by the utmost integrity and commitment to our customers and our company, and I am proud to serve alongside our colleagues as we move forward on our transformation journey.”

Mr. Gonopolsky joined Atlas in 2005 as a senior financial analyst and advanced through a series of positions of increasing responsibility within the company’s finance organization. He was senior vice president of financial planning and analysis before being named interim CFO in June 2023. Before joining Atlas, Mr. Gonopolsky worked for several years as an analyst with ICF Consulting, and was an advisor to the United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative. ,

Mr. Gonopolsky holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Trinity College and an MBA from Columbia University.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operations services. It is owned by Atlas Air, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc. Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. is the parent company of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. is the majority shareholder. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and offer customers the widest range of aircraft. Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

