Atlanta Fed President Bostick praised the resilience of the US economy

This week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had big news for the economy: A) the Fed has continued its pause in interest rate adjustments and B) he has predicted three rate cuts in 2024.

That said, we haven’t reached the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target, and when and how that will happen is still up in the air.

Raphael Bostic, Chairman of the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve, joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about how rates could be cut and how the Fed arrives at these decisions.

What follows is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kai Ryssdal: So were you guys on Zoom for meetings this week? Or were you in the room?

Raphael Bostic: I was in the room. So yes, I was there.

Ryssdal: So let me know, will you, because it sounds like you’re very close to accomplishing what you wanted to do. What was the mood?

Biostik: Well, mood, I’m not good at reading moods, but I will tell you that I went into the meeting happy with the progress of the economy. And really keen to make clear that we have thought about raising rates, or are very close to doing so, and really want to keep the economy working and get inflation back to 2%.

Ryssdal: Okay, so with this setup, let me play you a snippet of tape from this morning. This is your colleague, John Williams from the New York Fed, he was on CNBC. And here’s what he had to say:

“Well, first of all, I, we’re not really talking about a rate cut right now. We are very focused on the question before us, as Chair Powell said, the question is whether we have taken monetary policy to a restrictive enough stance to ensure that inflation gets back to 2% ? This is the question before us.”

Ryssdal: So far it seems to me to pit one regional Fed chair against another or to pit the chair. But it appears that the market and the mood has taken a turn where you guys are not only raising rates, but you are also considering a cut soon and President Williams is taking back what was taken from the market. Were trying to. Speaker’s press conference the next day?

Biostik: Well, I’m actually where John is on this. You know, I, I’ve been saying for a long time, we need to be willing and comfortable being high for a long time. And for me, despite the great progress we’ve seen on inflation, it’s come down much more and faster than I expected. Going forward for me, the time when we would consider lowering rates is really still the third quarter of 2024. This is my view, this is what I have in mind if inflation rises as I expect. So yes, there’s still plenty of time. I am not looking for anything or expecting any imminent event. We’ll just keep the economy running and make sure inflation is on track for 2%.

Ryssdal: Does it bother you that the stock market and the bond market don’t believe in you?

Biostik: Well, those aren’t my metrics. So my metrics are inflation and maximum employment, and unemployment rate below 4% is a very positive sign. And it is important that inflation continues to decline. You know, for me, I think what we’ve really seen over the last year is that the financial markets are expecting inflation to move much faster than I am. And as a result, they’re introducing actions that come with that kind of approach. And we’ll really have to see what happens. You know, I think in the last year, I thought the economy would grow in such a way that inflation would come down much more slowly than before. This is about half a percent less than I expected. But you know, the financial markets were talking about a cut last year or this year, and that also did not materialize. So we’re kind of emphasizing that. And we’ll see how things progress in early 2024.

Ryssdal: So what do you think we’re told about how consumers are feeling about this economy, which is not great, and all the metrics you look at? I mean, every time a regional Fed chair or chair or a member of the Board of Governors goes out to give a speech, you put headline numbers in their speeches, and they’re reasonably good and deserving of praise. But people just don’t like it. And I guess I hate to ask the ‘vibe session’ question, but there’s a vibe out there that the economy is not good. What do you do with that?

Biostik: Well, you know, I was a psychology major in college. I think about it a little bit, I think there are really two things going on. The first is that even though the inflation rate is decreasing, the prices have not decreased. And so when people go to the grocery store, they still remember when they used to pay $1 less for a dozen eggs or all that stuff, and that memory lasts a long time. And then the other thing is that, you know, when inflation increased, wages did not increase with it. And a lot of the staff, even my staff, knew they were lagging behind, and were concerned about it. And that’s catching on, isn’t it? Wage growth now exceeds inflation. But I don’t think people feel like they’ve achieved everything and it’s going to take some time. And once we get there, I think we’ll start to see sentiment improve. But these things don’t happen overnight. And we really have to let things work out and see where we are in six, 12 months from now.

Ryssdal: When you and I spoke in May this year, and one of the things you said was that we are at the beginning of a difficult phase of getting inflation under control. So, I think we’re in the middle of the hard part now, holding on to them while people are calling for you to cut.

Biostik: You know, this is where I use the words patient, cautious, and firm. And this is the time when we have to stand firm, and ensure that we do not jump to conclusions and declare victory. Look, there’s still a way to go. And you know, headline, inflation is slightly above 3%, core is above 3%. And our target is 2%. So we really need to make sure we’re well on our way. And when we do I’ll feel a lot better. But I don’t feel like we’re there yet.

Ryssdal: If someone had told you at the beginning of this year, when things, you know, were serious, and a recession was right around the corner, if they had told you that we would be at the end of 2023, with the economy growing 5% in Q3. The rate is rising and unemployment is 3.7%, would you believe them?

Biostik: Oh, okay, I’d be very happy and say, “I’ll take it.” You know, there has never been a recession in my approach. So I’ve always thought the economy will be more resilient than what we’ve seen in historical cycles. But this economy has exceeded my expectations for resilience, and I’m really grateful for that. You know, the return of workers to the workplace, the increase in labor supply and labor force participation, has been a wonderful thing to see. We’re getting reports that employees are even more productive when they’re there. And these are things that really bode well for us moving forward. And I expect them to last until we reach 2024.

Ryssdal: I don’t want to get too pompous about it, but this episode in this economy, over the last few years, is going to be one of those things that’s in the economic history books, like Paul Volcker and the late ’70s. , It’s the early 80’s. And I guess, I wonder if within the Fed, broadly speaking, with all the regional chairmen as well, there’s a view, and this would seem really odd, but like, history is watching, right? This will remain in the history books.

Biostik: Well, history is always watching. And, you know, in this work, we know there are a lot of people watching what we do and commenting, criticizing, evaluating, and it’s really in line with the territory. Comes. To me, I think the thing that people should know is that we have never lost sight of what our goals are, what our objectives are and what our mission is. And we really want to make sure every day that we’re doing everything we can to keep this economy strong by building a foundation that enables people to make long-term plans and investments in their businesses and in themselves. Productive. And it was hard. There wasn’t, or hasn’t really been, a textbook on how you approach policy during a pandemic. But you know, with the help of all our contacts, and I’ve got a great staff in our building, I think we’ve done pretty well, we’ve done pretty well so far. And we have to continue to move forward in every possible way to achieve our goal.

Ryssdal: You know what’s really weird, and I hate to hoist you on your own petard here, but you’re speaking in the past tense there. “It was hard, we did good,” and then you change course, and you say, Oh no, I have to say it’s in the present tense, right?

Biostik: Yeah, well, you know, a trip. And I remember the depth of it. And I don’t really feel like we’re in the thick of it yet. And in this sense, we have passed through many disturbances. But we still haven’t reached there. And, you know, the first thing I say in almost every discussion about this, even in this building, is the mission is not accomplished, we are not accomplished. We are not at the 2% and we have to persevere and focus on the fact that we have to do what it takes to get there.

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust the marketplace to give you insight into world events and how it affects you in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org