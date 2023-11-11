Atlanta Black Chambers addressing mental health, changes in corporate employment challenges for veterans – WABE

The 2023 Veterans Day weekend in Georgia kicked off with an event in Atlanta aimed at helping veterans with their mental health. The Atlanta Black Chambers’ Veteran Entrepreneurs Group hosted its Mental Health is Money conference.

Veterans participated in inspirational and interactive discussions to enhance their mental health. The Fulton County Behavioral Health Mobile Unit was also on scene to provide mental health counseling.

“We understand that this is important not only for our veterans, but also for their families, their friends,” said Nkosi Leary, chairperson of the Veteran Entrepreneurs Group. “The support networks surrounding our veterans play a vital role in their well-being.”

Leary spent nearly 27 years in the Marine Corps, and he says he well understands the issues, complaints and concerns of veterans about the transition from military service to civilian life. He says not all service members experience the same challenges while serving their country.

“There will be different effects depending on how long you served, and then, of course, whether you had combat experience or not, or whether your experience in the military was traumatic,” Leary said.

“And this is not limited to wartime situations. There are women in our army who take care of their things also. We cannot hide the fact that sexual harassment occurs and our female service members are also affected by it.”

Despite many companies claiming to hire veterans, there may also be barriers to transitioning into the civilian workforce.

“When you come out, you are like a fish out of water. When we leave the military, we don’t speak the same language that civilians speak, especially corporate language,” Leary said. “Sometimes it is very difficult to translate what we have learned within the military into civilian terms that make us more desirable for positions in our corporate lives.”

In addition to addressing the mental health needs of local veterans, Leary says he is working on a program to make it easier for veterans to step into the workforce. He says the Veterans Entrepreneurs Group within the Atlanta Black Chambers is also always on hand to help veterans start their own businesses.

Source: www.wabe.org